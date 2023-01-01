Grab rider stops traffic to bring stranded terrapin in middle of Woodlands road to safety

One Mothership reader wrote in to share a heartwarming encounter he witnessed in Woodlands on Dec. 31, 2022.

Grab rider picks up terrapin from road and brings it to safety

An unwitting terrapin had found itself hapless in the face of oncoming traffic along Woodland Centre Road on New Year's Eve.

Fortunately, a Grab rider was there to save the day.

The Mothership reader shared that he was in a 911 double-decker bus when he noticed traffic had slowed.

That was when he realised what was going on, and saw a Grab rider signalling to traffic to temporarily come to a stop so that he could bring the stranded terrapin to safety.

In pictures shared with Mothership, the Grab rider is seen to have parked his motorbike along the side of the road, before walking over to retrieve the terrapin.

The terrapin, when held up, had retracted its neck into its shell.

The Grab rider then proceeded to bring it back to the side of the road to safety.

The last image shared by the Mothership reader showed the rider appearing to head towards a body of water, at Marsiling Park.

The reader shared that he wanted to share about the incident, as "these little acts do make the world a better place".

Top images via Mothership reader