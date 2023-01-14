Back

Driver, 31, dies after GetGo car crashes into side of bus in Yishun

Six bus passengers were taken to the hospital.

Tan Min-Wei | January 14, 2023, 02:58 PM

Events

A driver of a rented GetGo car has died after running a red light and crashing into the side of a double decker SBS transit bus.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Yishun Ave 2 and Ave 3 at around 10:51 pm on Jan. 13, 2023.

A video was uploaded by SG Road Vigilante on the morning of Jan. 14.

The video, taken by the rear camera of a passing car, shows the car and an SBS bus waiting at a traffic junction.

Both vehicles begin to move off, and a later portion of the video confirms that the light is green.

The video-taking car begins to move ahead of the bus, but just as it is nearly clear of the bus, a GetGo vehicle enters into view, ramming the side of the SBS bus, narrowly missing the video-taking car.

A handful of passengers are shown sitting at the back of the bus, where the GetGo car impacts.

Six passengers injured, bus driver unhurt

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that the driver of the GetGo car was a 31-year-old man. He was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he later passed away.

Six bus passengers, aged between 22 and 40, were conveyed to the hospital conscious.

Police also confirmed that the accident took place along Yishun Avenue 2, towards the junction of Canberra and Yishun Avenue 3.

Grace Wu, vice-president of customer experience and communications at SBS Transit, said that the bus was Service 117.

The bus was "travelling straight with the green light in its favour," and was suddenly hit on the right side.

Wu added that the driver of the bus was uninjured.

SBS has gotten in contact with six passengers, who are receiving outpatient treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

