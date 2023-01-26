New dessert cafe in Katong sells gelato in a can & unique cheesecakes

Editors note on Jan. 26, 6:35pm: A spokesperson for the cafe informed us that prices have recently increased. This article has been edited to reflect the latest pricing.

A new dessert haunt has opened relatively recently in October 2022 at Katong V.

Specialising in desserts, Ree.Connect by Ree and Mummy features a cosy interior washed in pastel colours.

From home business to cafe

The 12-seater cafe is founded by Celine Ng, previously a real estate salesperson, along with her daughter Reeyern.

The pair first started a home-baking business during the circuit breaker period, after which they gained attention for their creative menu.

They then expanded their business via pop-ups in different malls before opening a permanent cafe.

The menu

The cafe has come up with a variety of cheesecake flavours, such as the:

Charred Pineapple Cheesecake

Creamy Caramel Biscoff Cheesecake, and

Chocolate Hazelnut Cheesecake,

which range from S$6.50 - S$7.20 for a slice to S$38 for a six-inch cake.

A selection of toffees is also available from S$22, such as their signature Almond Pecan Toffee and Walnut Cranberries Toffee.

Additionally, gelatos at the cafe are developed and made by Celine’s husband, Mark Ng, and you'll find less common flavours like Yakult Grape, Pistachio and Lemon Tart.

These are priced at S$5 for a single scoop and S$8 for double scoops.

You can also choose to have your gelato in a cone for an extra S$1, or with waffles from S$10.50.

The gelato is also available for takeaway in a Gelato Can (S$10) created by the mother-daughter duo.

For drinks, a selection of coffees and teas are available at an average price of S$5 for artisanal coffee and a fixed price of S$6.50 for a teapot.

Reviews

Despite being a new cafe, Ree.Connect has already gained a steady following from being a home-baking business previously.

Positive reviews continue to pour in on the service at the cafe, the quality of the food and the unique flavours of their bakes and gelato.

The cafe's Instagram account also features a series of reviews from customers who ordered from them online, in case you want to find out what is worth trying before heading down.

Ree.Connect by Ree and Mummy

Address: 30 East Coast Road, Katong V, #01-03, Singapore 428751

Opening Hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Top images via Ree.Connect by Ree and Mummy, @foon26 on Instagram