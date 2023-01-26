Back

New dessert cafe in Katong sells gelato in a can & unique cheesecakes

Homely spot.

Yen Zhi Yi | January 26, 2023, 05:31 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Editors note on Jan. 26, 6:35pm: A spokesperson for the cafe informed us that prices have recently increased. This article has been edited to reflect the latest pricing.

A new dessert haunt has opened relatively recently in October 2022 at Katong V.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ree And Mummy (Ree.Connect) (@reeandmummy)

Specialising in desserts, Ree.Connect by Ree and Mummy features a cosy interior washed in pastel colours.

Image via Ree.Connect by Ree and Mummy

Image via Ree.Connect by Ree and Mummy

From home business to cafe

The 12-seater cafe is founded by Celine Ng, previously a real estate salesperson, along with her daughter Reeyern.

Image via Ree and Mummy

The pair first started a home-baking business during the circuit breaker period, after which they gained attention for their creative menu.

They then expanded their business via pop-ups in different malls before opening a permanent cafe.

The menu

The cafe has come up with a variety of cheesecake flavours, such as the:

  • Charred Pineapple Cheesecake

  • Creamy Caramel Biscoff Cheesecake, and

  • Chocolate Hazelnut Cheesecake,

which range from S$6.50 - S$7.20 for a slice to S$38 for a six-inch cake.

Image via Facebook/Ree and Mummy

Image via Facebook/Ree and Mummy

A selection of toffees is also available from S$22, such as their signature Almond Pecan Toffee and Walnut Cranberries Toffee.

Image via Facebook/Ree and Mummy

Additionally, gelatos at the cafe are developed and made by Celine’s husband, Mark Ng, and you'll find less common flavours like Yakult Grape, Pistachio and Lemon Tart.

These are priced at S$5 for a single scoop and S$8 for double scoops.

Image via Ree.Connect by Ree and Mummy

Image via Instagram/@reeandmummy

You can also choose to have your gelato in a cone for an extra S$1, or with waffles from S$10.50.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by theRantingPanda (@therantingpanda)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Raymond Tan (@ray.tanjg)

The gelato is also available for takeaway in a Gelato Can (S$10) created by the mother-daughter duo.

Image via Instagram/@reeandmummy

For drinks, a selection of coffees and teas are available at an average price of S$5 for artisanal coffee and a fixed price of S$6.50 for a teapot.

Reviews

Despite being a new cafe, Ree.Connect has already gained a steady following from being a home-baking business previously.

Positive reviews continue to pour in on the service at the cafe, the quality of the food and the unique flavours of their bakes and gelato.

Image via Google reviews

Image via Google reviews

The cafe's Instagram account also features a series of reviews from customers who ordered from them online, in case you want to find out what is worth trying before heading down.

Ree.Connect by Ree and Mummy

Address: 30 East Coast Road, Katong V, #01-03, Singapore 428751

Opening Hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Top images via Ree.Connect by Ree and Mummy, @foon26 on Instagram

'Sesame Street' co-founder Lloyd Morrisett dies at 93

"Without Lloyd Morrisett, there would be no Sesame Street."

January 26, 2023, 06:20 PM

Man, 28, gets S$2,000 fine for joking about explosives in his luggage at Changi Airport

He was prevented from boarding the plane and had to stay in Singapore for further investigations.

January 26, 2023, 06:10 PM

POV: For more than 30 years I thought the CNY song lyrics said, 'Hey hey ni na bu eh'. I was wrong.

Cannot unhear.

January 26, 2023, 05:30 PM

S’porean woman: ‘I thought private education institution students would all be rich & lazy but I was wrong’

Three PSB Academy students address misconceptions about private institutions in Singapore.

January 26, 2023, 05:20 PM

Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2023 to run from Mar. 17 - Apr. 22, longest running at 36 days

Exciting news.

January 26, 2023, 03:49 PM

Fosters Steakhouse, formerly at Holland V, reopens as Fosters Cafe at YewTee Point

It's back.

January 26, 2023, 03:45 PM

6 S'porean motorcyclists caught in Johor flood receive help from M'sian Armed Forces

No injuries were reported.

January 26, 2023, 03:31 PM

Man & daughter, 2, have near-death experience after falling into hole in middle of flooded Sungei Buloh bridge

NParks and SCDF have since reached out to the man.

January 26, 2023, 03:08 PM

Netflix could charge for password sharing in Q1 2023

$$$

January 26, 2023, 03:02 PM

CNY pole dancing: Tuas South Dormitory operator says pole dancing an internationally recognised competitive sport

Pole-dancing is not easy indeed.

January 26, 2023, 02:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.