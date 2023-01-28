Crowds gather to watch rabbit-looking lion dance performances at JCube & WestGate

Rabbit-looking lion dances were spotted at JCube and Westgate.

A person in the audience videoed the performances and posted them on YouTube on Jan. 25.

Huats up

The lion dance crew, which consists of about to 20 people, was dressed in orange.

Some of them were on a stage playing the drums, while others were on the cymbals.

The rest were watching out for the performers on the poles.

From the videos shared, large crowds could be seen gathered around and watching at both locations.

The performance at Westgate was held outdoors, while the one at JCube was indoors.

You can check out the videos here:

&t=424s

Top image via 3 wheelingtots/YouTube