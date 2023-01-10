Back

Queue-jumping bots not allowed in driving schools, learners using them may have their account suspended: Shanmugam

He also mentioned that the traffic police are working with driving schools to implement anti-bot measures.

Ruth Chai | January 10, 2023, 05:57 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In his speech in Parliament on Jan. 9, Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam responded to queries about the use of queue-jumping bot services to secure driving simulator booking slots at driving schools posed by Radin Mas SMC MP Melvin Yong.

Learners who use such bots may have their account suspended or terminated: Shanmugam

Yong asked Shanmugam whether the Singapore Police Force (SPF) had received any reports of queue-jumping bot services being used to secure driving simulator booking slots at driving schools.

He also asked a follow-up question on how the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) intended to tackle the issue.

Shanmugam replied that the ministry was aware of the use of such bots.

He stated that the use of such bots was not allowed in driving schools, and learner drivers who are caught using such bots may have their account suspended or terminated.

Shanmugam also added that the traffic police have been working with the driving schools to prevent the use of such bots.

Measures implemented included the incorporation of anti-bot solutions into the booking platforms and limiting multiple logins in a day from a single Internet Protocol address.

Background

The issue was brought to light after The Straits Times published an article illustrating the use of queue-jumping bot services to book earlier slots for Bukit Batok Driving Center's (BBDC) driving simulator.

BBDC's three simulator are often fully booked, with the earliest available slot often months away from the date of booking.

With more and more people learning how to drive since the relaxation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the wait time is expected to increase.

Desperate learner drivers are hence willing to pay to use bot services advertised on retail site Carousell to "purchase" an earlier slot.

Photo from Carousell

 

Top photo from MCI/Youtube 

Henderson NSF death: Funeral tent obstructed service road & impeded firefighters, contractor summoned

The tent was erected on a service road.

January 10, 2023, 05:41 PM

100 vehicles stuck 3 hours in Chinatown multi-storey car park on Saturday night after gantry failed

Felt like going to JB, one driver said.

January 10, 2023, 05:31 PM

S'pore actor Timothy Nga dies aged 49

Rest in peace.

January 10, 2023, 05:24 PM

Farrer Park pizzeria responds to customer who made 8pm booking, didn't show by 8:30pm & still complained

However, the eatery did play the 'foreigner' card in its response.

January 10, 2023, 05:14 PM

MOM housing officer jailed 1 year & 5 months for molesting girl, 11, after following her home from playground

He took a picture of the victim and her younger brother at the playground before following them back to their house.

January 10, 2023, 05:00 PM

We tell you which couples end up together at the end of 'Singles Inferno 2'

Major spoiler alert.

January 10, 2023, 04:19 PM

Otters wipe out fishes at S'porean socialite Jamie Chua's Sentosa Cove temporary home

There are two groups of otters living in Sentosa, but not enough is known about them yet.

January 10, 2023, 03:52 PM

Woman, 69, found dead in state of decomposition in Aljunied Crescent flat

The elderly resident one floor up took notice of a foul smell a week before the body was found.

January 10, 2023, 03:25 PM

S'pore man's dad shares CDC vouchers link with everyone on contact list, S$95 spent by someone

His father had supposedly forwarded the unique link on WhatsApp.

January 10, 2023, 03:01 PM

Victoria Lee's family permanently closes MMA gym in Hawaii

The passing of the 18-year-old was first announced on Jan. 6.

January 10, 2023, 02:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.