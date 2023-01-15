M'sian firefighter tries to coax dog off 7th storey ledge with treats, dog 'ignores' him

A viral video of a Malaysian firefighter coaxing a dog who found itself stuck on a ledge has made the rounds on social media.

On Jan. 12, the Fire and Rescue Services Department of Malaysia posted a 37-second video on Facebook of a firefighter offering treats to a dog on a ledge.

However, the dog turned its head away from the firefighter and the treat, refusing to make eye contact and staying glued to the wall.

The caption of the video translates to: "It's not easy persuading this one, the fireman has to offer some sweet talk..."

The Penang Fire and Rescue Department director Saadon Mokhtar said the incident occurred on Jan. 11 at around 3 pm in Teluk Kumbar, Balik Pulau, reported The Star.

"We received a call that a stray dog was stuck on the seventh floor of an apartment along Jalan Teluk Kumbar," said Saadon.

"We managed to rescue the dog and bring it down safely. It was then released at a different area as a precautionary measure," he added.

The fire department was baffled about how the dog ended up stuck up there as it would have to go over a high wall, reported The Star.

Praise for the Fire & Rescue Department of Malaysia

Many netizens applauded "abang bomba" — Malay for brother fireman — for being patient with the dog.

Some netizens even joked that the dog wanted to join the K-9 rescue dogs, usually trained to assist police and other law enforcement officers, but hadn't made the cut.

These rescue dogs were seen during the Genting Highland landslide sniffing for survivors.

Top photo from Fire & Rescue Department of Malaysia's Facebook