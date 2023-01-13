Eligible households in S'pore can apply for S$30 public transport voucher

To help Singaporeans cope with the public transport fare hike, the government will be issuing 600,000 public transport vouchers (PTVs) worth S$30 each to some households.

Households with monthly household income per person of not more than S$1,600 will be eligible for these vouchers, under the 2022 PTV exercise.

Two stages of disbursement

The vouchers are disbursed in two stages.

Households that received a voucher in the 2021 PTV exercise and continue to meet the income eligibility criteria would have received their vouchers in December 2022.

Some 240,000 households have received notification letters about this via post.

The second stage will run from Jan. 16 to Oct. 31, 2023.

How to apply or redeem?

Households that meet the eligibility criteria but did not receive a voucher in the first stage can apply for PTVs online at https://www.go.gov.sg/ptv.

They can also do so in person at community centres or clubs (CCs).

Successful applicants will be notified via post.

Information in the notification letter will provide instructions on how to redeem the vouchers.

Alternative, voucher redemption can be done at any TransitLink kiosks, top-up kiosks, assisted service kiosks, TransitLink ticket offices or concession card replacement offices.

All vouchers must be redeemed by Mar. 31, 2024.

