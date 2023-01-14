Popeyes to open first 24/7 outlet at The Rail Mall on Jan. 20, 2023

Singapore will soon have its first 24/7 Popeyes outlet.

The fried chicken chain is opening its latest branch at The Rail Mall on Jan. 20, 2023, with delivery services available 24/7 as well.

Besides extended operating hours, this particular Popeyes will also have its own style of interior design, a "refreshed and modern look" that's supposed to exude the "lively and joyful" vibes of Louisiana, its place of origin.

Additionally, an exclusive, limited time menu item of Chilli Crab Chicken will be found at the outlet as well, with "sweet, tangy and spicy" flavours on crispy fried chicken.

Core menu items like its signature chicken and sandwiches remain the same.

Franchise under Fei Siong Group

The expansion is overseen by Fei Siong Group, who inked a franchise deal in 2022 to develop and run new Popeyes outlets locally.

This is the group's first venture into the fast food sector, with its original portfolio in food courts, food kiosks, casual eateries, and coffeeshops.

Following its Rail Mall outlet, another one will open at Woodleigh Mall in March, also offering limited-time items with a "distinct local flair."

Top image by Fei Siong Group