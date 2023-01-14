Back

Popeyes to open first 24/7 outlet at The Rail Mall on Jan. 20, 2023

Fried chicken any time.

Mandy How | January 14, 2023, 12:15 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore will soon have its first 24/7 Popeyes outlet.

The fried chicken chain is opening its latest branch at The Rail Mall on Jan. 20, 2023, with delivery services available 24/7 as well.

Photo via The Rail Mall/Facebook

Besides extended operating hours, this particular Popeyes will also have its own style of interior design, a "refreshed and modern look" that's supposed to exude the "lively and joyful" vibes of Louisiana, its place of origin.

Additionally, an exclusive, limited time menu item of Chilli Crab Chicken will be found at the outlet as well, with "sweet, tangy and spicy" flavours on crispy fried chicken.

Core menu items like its signature chicken and sandwiches remain the same.

Franchise under Fei Siong Group

The expansion is overseen by Fei Siong Group, who inked a franchise deal in 2022 to develop and run new Popeyes outlets locally.

This is the group's first venture into the fast food sector, with its original portfolio in food courts, food kiosks, casual eateries, and coffeeshops.

Following its Rail Mall outlet, another one will open at Woodleigh Mall in March, also offering limited-time items with a "distinct local flair."

Related article

Top image by Fei Siong Group

We tried Texas Chicken S’pore’s new cereal chicken feast to rehearse for CNY meals with family

Fuss-free fast food feasts for all group sizes.

January 14, 2023, 11:29 AM

Chinatown Point's otter mascot back again, cosplays as rabbit for CNY 2023

Otterly cute rabbit.

January 14, 2023, 11:11 AM

S’pore’s recycling bin persona Bloobin has quite a lot to share about our recycling habits

A gentle reminder to recycle right.

January 14, 2023, 10:55 AM

Everything we know (& don't know) about the SPH Media circulation scandal

Perhaps the most important question is: why were they being inflated?

January 14, 2023, 09:32 AM

SPCA S'pore catches on camera person abandoning cat in cage at its main gate

At least a 20% increase in requests from owners to hand over their pets.

January 14, 2023, 02:54 AM

Miss Universe S'pore dons 3D-printed Vanda Miss Joaquim orchids for national costume

She will also wear a custom cape created with people with intellectual disabilities and stay-at-home mums for the swimwear round.

January 13, 2023, 08:12 PM

Japan to start releasing radioactive Fukushima wastewater into sea as early as April 2023

The exact timing of the release could be sometime during this spring or summer as the government is still waiting for a comprehensive report from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

January 13, 2023, 07:59 PM

Fuss-free places in S'pore to drop off unwanted clothes, shoes, bags, books & more

Instead of throwing them away.

January 13, 2023, 07:17 PM

Man, 68, found dead & in state of decomposition in Hougang flat

He was dead for at least four days.

January 13, 2023, 06:49 PM

S'pore family of 3 among 88 arrested by CNB, more than S$56,000 of controlled drugs seized

A 47-year-old woman, her 48-year-old husband, and their 18-year-old son were arrested.

January 13, 2023, 06:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.