4 men allegedly made a scene in S'pore Chinatown, 1 arrested for obstructing police

A video of the arrest was put up online.

Winnie Li | January 25, 2023, 02:47 PM

Four men allegedly made a scene in Chinatown on Jan. 20 evening, which ended with one of them being arrested for obstructing the police who arrived to attend to the incident.

Shin Min Daily News reported the men appeared to have been engaged in an altercation.

The man who was arrested on the spot allegedly lunged at the police officers when they were conducting investigations.

What happened

The incident happened at around 8:30pm outside Kim Poh Hong Goldsmith, located near Pickering Street in Chinatown.

The four men were of similar age, appeared intoxicated, and started to quarrel after arriving at the scene, according to Shin Min.

The noise alerted members of the public, and the police were notified.

According to a video that captured the scene after the police arrived, two men could be seen kneeling outside the goldsmith shop, while police officers were filmed subduing another individual.

Video via Facebook

Investigations ongoing

The police confirmed that they received a call for assistance at North Canal Road on the evening of Jan. 20.

When officers arrived at the scene to investigate, one of the four men was not willing to cooperate and even attempted to get into an altercation with the officers, reported Shin Min.

A 23-year-old man was subsequently subdued by a few officers and arrested for obstructing the police in the discharge of their duties.

The police did not specify the nationalities of the four men, and investigations are still ongoing.

Top image via Singapore Incidents' Facebook page.

