Tutor allegedly flees S’pore after masterminding O-level cheating scheme, police appeal for info

The police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of 57-year-old Poh Nie Yuan.

Poh, also known as Pony, was found guilty of 27 counts of cheating and was sentenced in 2020 to four years in jail.

She was ordered in September 2022 to turn herself in but did not do so, read a Jan. 26 press release from the Singapore Police Force.

Arrest warrants and an Interpol Red Notice have been issued against her.

In December 2022, Deputy Public Prosecutor Louis Ngia was quoted by as CNA as saying that as far as the police know, Poh has absconded.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or at +65 6255 0000 if they are overseas. or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

"Harbouring fugitives is a serious offence which is punishable with imprisonment and a fine," the police added.

The case

Poh and three other accomplices designed a sophisticated operation to help six foreign students cheat at three O-Level examinations in 2016.

The accomplices were Feng Riwen, who was given two years and four months' jail, Tan Jia Yan, who was given three years' jail, and Poh's niece, Fiona Poh Min, who was also given three years' jail.

The operation involved Tan sitting for the O-level exams as a private candidate. She would also have a smartphone strapped to her and a Bluetooth device and earpiece on her.

A livestream of the exam paper would be sent via the FaceTime app to the tuition centre, and Fiona and Feng would work out the solutions to the questions.

The answers would then be read out to the students taking the exams.

The six students were also given Bluetooth devices connected to concealed mobile phones and skin-coloured earphones to receive the answers.

Their plot was eventually discovered on Oct. 24, 2016, when an exam supervisor heard unusual electronic transmission sounds and voices coming from one of the students.

Poh was found to be the mastermind behind the entire scheme.

Left photo via police, right photo via Unsplash