2 cars, 2 taxis, lorry & motorcycle crash on PIE at around 5am, 5 people taken to hospital

Six vehicles crashed along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) at around 5am on Saturday morning, Jan. 21, resulting in five people taken to hospital.

The accident took place along the PIE towards Tuas after the Central Expressway (Seletar Expressway) exit

The police said two cars, two taxis, a lorry and a motorcycle were involved in the incident.

The five people conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng hospital were aged between 19 and 69.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was also alerted to a vehicle fire at the same location at about 5:10am.

The fire was extinguished with a water jet.

A video of the aftermath of the incident showed the various vehicles involved.

Two cars and a motorcycle were seen damaged along the road.

A Trans-Cab taxi had its bonnet smashed.

Firefighters were extinguishing a fire under another car.

A lorry could be seen on the other side of the road, having mounted the divider.

