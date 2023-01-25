Panic! At The Disco to disband after 19 years

Panic! At The Disco, the Grammy-nominated American pop-rock band-turned-solo project for frontman Brendon Urie, will soon disband after 19 years.

In an Instagram post on Jan. 24, Urie announced that he and his wife are expecting their first baby.

To focus his time and energy on his family, Urie said that Panic! At The Disco "will be no more"after their European tour, which will end in March 2023.

"The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure. That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more."

"It's been a hell of a journey"

Panic! At The Disco was formed in 2004 in Las Vegas with Urie and his childhood friends Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith, and Brent Wilson.

Their debut studio album "A Fever You Can't Sweat Out" came out in 2005, with the second single "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" becoming a hit.

The band's second album "Pretty. Odd." was released in 2008, with the single "Nine in the Afternoon" earning about the same amount of traction as its predecessor.

Ross and Walker subsequently left the band as they disagreed with the band's new direction.

Urie and Smith continued under the band's name as a duo and released the hit single "New Perspective" for the movie "Jennifer's Body".

They then recruited other musicians for their tours and live performances, with bassist Dallon Weekes officially being a full-time member in 2010.

A few years later, Smith left the band due to personal issues. In December 2017, Weekes officially announced his departure, leaving Urie as the single member of the band.

Urie continued releasing albums and singles under Panic! At The Disco as a soloist.

He also went on tours and did live performances with other touring musicians.

In his Instagram post, Urie said:

"Well, it’s been a hell of a journey… Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way. [...] Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you." I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together. I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing."

Top image via Panic! at the Disco on Twitter.