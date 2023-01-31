Back

'One Piece' live-action series to drop on Netflix in 2023

“I smell adventure!”

Lean Jinghui | January 31, 2023, 03:33 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Netflix has revealed a new poster for its long-awaited live-action adaptation of the "One Piece" manga series.

"Setting sail 2023"

In the poster, the main character of the popular series, Monkey D. Luffy, who will be played by Mexican actor Iñaki Godoy, is seen posing with his fist raised towards the sky and facing the sunset, as if ready to set sail.

The caption revealed that the series will drop on the platform sometime in 2023, although more specific details on the exact release date was not shared.

Via Netflix

According to IGN Southeast Asia, the live-action adaptation was first announced to fans in 2017.

The series is currently being produced by Tomorrow Studios, which also produced Netflix's "Cowboy Bebop" live-action series in 2021.

Eiichiro Oda, who created the popular "One Piece" manga series, will also serve as an executive producer on the show, according to the South China Morning Post.

The storyline for the "One Piece" live-action series will likely only cover the original East Blue arc, which follows Luffy as he begins his journey and assembles his pirate crew.

According to various media reports, the main cast is expected to also feature Japanese actor Mackenyu Arata as Roronoa Zoro, American actress Emily Rudd as Nami, American actor Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and British actor Taz Skylar as Sanji.

The popular ongoing manga series “One Piece” is centred around Luffy, a teenager who has the power to make his body act like rubber, as he journeys to find a mythical treasure called the "One Piece", to claim the title of "King of the Pirates".

It has been running for 24 years and has over 1,000 episodes.

Top images via Netflix Twitter and website

Chinese crane company gives out S$14 million in bonus to staff for 2022

2022 was a good year to work in a crane company.

January 31, 2023, 03:32 PM

Upcoming S'pore concerts in 2023: Backstreet Boys, Westlife, Blackpink & more

Expensive karaoke.

January 31, 2023, 03:08 PM

'Immense benefit' to maintaining good relations with S'pore: Anwar Ibrahim in speech at M'sian High Commission

Anwar said that he was committed to making it easier for those who had to cross the border daily, both in the short and long term.

January 31, 2023, 02:48 PM

Fight between 10 mynahs in S'pore broken up by dramatic arrival of junglefowl

Crowing in triumph.

January 31, 2023, 02:46 PM

Woodlands noodle stall owner seeking elderly diner who paid S$450 instead of S$4.50 via DBS Paylah!

Help spread the word.

January 31, 2023, 02:43 PM

K-pop group TXT's Apr. 1 concert will be at S'pore Indoor Stadium, VIP tickets at S$348

No more MOAney.

January 31, 2023, 12:24 PM

Bring home a CNY 2023 lantern from Chinatown for free to decorate your own house with

Open to all members of the public.

January 31, 2023, 12:24 PM

New Japanese bakery at Star Vista sells cat-themed pastries & bread

Kawaii.

January 31, 2023, 11:56 AM

Man, 36, nabbed for selling e-vaporisers to students in West Mall, S$11,000 worth of items seized

E-vaporisers and related components were seized from the peddler's residence and workplace.

January 31, 2023, 11:33 AM

Pet fish allowed to play Nintendo Switch exposes owner's credit card details on live stream & spends 500 yen

The rise of the planet of the fish.

January 31, 2023, 11:18 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.