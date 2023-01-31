'One Piece' live-action series to drop on Netflix in 2023

Netflix has revealed a new poster for its long-awaited live-action adaptation of the "One Piece" manga series.

"Setting sail 2023"

In the poster, the main character of the popular series, Monkey D. Luffy, who will be played by Mexican actor Iñaki Godoy, is seen posing with his fist raised towards the sky and facing the sunset, as if ready to set sail.

The caption revealed that the series will drop on the platform sometime in 2023, although more specific details on the exact release date was not shared.

Adventure is on the horizon! One Piece sets sail in 2023 https://t.co/5YhPXFt8GS pic.twitter.com/GQH2MSAvCF — Netflix (@netflix) January 30, 2023

According to IGN Southeast Asia, the live-action adaptation was first announced to fans in 2017.

The series is currently being produced by Tomorrow Studios, which also produced Netflix's "Cowboy Bebop" live-action series in 2021.

Eiichiro Oda, who created the popular "One Piece" manga series, will also serve as an executive producer on the show, according to the South China Morning Post.

The storyline for the "One Piece" live-action series will likely only cover the original East Blue arc, which follows Luffy as he begins his journey and assembles his pirate crew.

According to various media reports, the main cast is expected to also feature Japanese actor Mackenyu Arata as Roronoa Zoro, American actress Emily Rudd as Nami, American actor Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and British actor Taz Skylar as Sanji.

The popular ongoing manga series “One Piece” is centred around Luffy, a teenager who has the power to make his body act like rubber, as he journeys to find a mythical treasure called the "One Piece", to claim the title of "King of the Pirates".

It has been running for 24 years and has over 1,000 episodes.

Top images via Netflix Twitter and website