GCE 'O' Level results will be released on Jan. 12, 2023 at 2pm

All the best.

Nixon Tan | January 05, 2023, 12:31 PM

Events

The results of the Singapore-Cambridge General Certificate of Education Ordinary Level (GCE O-Level) will be released on Jan. 12, 2023 at 2pm.

Collection of results

In a joint press release by Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) on Jan. 5, arrangements have been made for school candidates to receive their results from their respective secondary schools.

Parents and guardians may accompany their children and wards to their schools to collect their results. Details of the collection arrangements will be shared by the respective schools.

Online results

School candidates who are feeling unwell or self-isolating due to Covid-19 are advised to not return to school physically, but instead view the results online.

Online results can be accessed from SEAB's Candidates Portal at seab.gov.sg from 2:45 pm on Jan. 12 till Jan. 26.

School candidates with Singpass can use it to access the Candidates Portal, while international school candidates will receive their system-generated username through email from Jan. 9.

School candidates who are unable to collect their results in person can also appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results on their behalf from the school.

Proxies are required to provide relevant documents for verification when collecting the results.

School candidates may speak to their respective schools for assistance if they are unable to appoint a proxy, or if they have not received their system-generated username for SEAB's Candidates Portal.

Private candidates

Similar to arrangements for school candidates, private candidates with Singpass can access their results from SEAB's Candidates Portal from 2:45 pm on Jan. 12.

Private candidates without Singpass can view their results in the portal using the account they created during registration.

Hardcopies of the results slips will also be mailed on Jan. 12 to private candidates to the address provided at registration.

Students looking for more information on admissions to the next stage of their academic life can do so at MOE's website here.

