NSFs enjoy special Lunar New Year lunch with baked duck leg, steamed fish & oranges

While most of us had a chance to enjoy the Lunar New Year holidays, a number of full-time National Servicemen (NSFs) boarded a ferry to Pulau Tekong to continue their Basic Military Training (BMT).

Fortunately, despite being away from family this year, they got to enjoy a special lunch.

Wide variety of food

Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen shared a few pictures of the meal on Facebook on Jan. 27.

The highlight of the meal seems to be the big piece of duck leg, baked with lemongrass and coriander.

Accompanying the dish were pepper brown rice, steamed fish with ginger and lemon, and fried vegetables with mock abalone and mushrooms.

Recruits also got to enjoy a hearty bowl of tang hoon with crab meat stick and tau kee soup, a pineapple tart, and two oranges to finish the meal.

Here is a photo of the meal:

What a spread.

Happy faces

In another photo, the recruits could be seen giving thumbs ups for the meal, with a few joyful faces.

Ng wrote in his post:

"Thanking and appreciating our soldiers for their dedication and commitment in carrying out their training and operations over the Lunar New Year period!"

Serving special meals during festive seasons was not something new, as something similar was done for Christmas 2020.

Commenters speak

The comments were positive, with some showing appreciation for the gesture shown to the NSFs:

Some were envious of the recruits:

Top photo via Facebook/Ng Eng Hen