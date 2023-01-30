Back

NSFs enjoy special Lunar New Year lunch with baked duck leg, steamed fish & oranges

One of the more special meals they might get in their two years.

Nixon Tan | January 30, 2023, 01:05 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

While most of us had a chance to enjoy the Lunar New Year holidays, a number of full-time National Servicemen (NSFs) boarded a ferry to Pulau Tekong to continue their Basic Military Training (BMT).

Fortunately, despite being away from family this year, they got to enjoy a special lunch.

Wide variety of food

Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen shared a few pictures of the meal on Facebook on Jan. 27.

The highlight of the meal seems to be the big piece of duck leg, baked with lemongrass and coriander.

Accompanying the dish were pepper brown rice, steamed fish with ginger and lemon, and fried vegetables with mock abalone and mushrooms.

Recruits also got to enjoy a hearty bowl of tang hoon with crab meat stick and tau kee soup, a pineapple tart, and two oranges to finish the meal.

Here is a photo of the meal:

Photo via Facebook/Ng Eng Hen

What a spread.

Happy faces

In another photo, the recruits could be seen giving thumbs ups for the meal, with a few joyful faces.

Photo via Facebook/Ng Eng Hen

Ng wrote in his post:

"Thanking and appreciating our soldiers for their dedication and commitment in carrying out their training and operations over the Lunar New Year period!"

Serving special meals during festive seasons was not something new, as something similar was done for Christmas 2020.

Commenters speak

The comments were positive, with some showing appreciation for the gesture shown to the NSFs:

Photo via Facebook/Ng Eng Hen

Photo via Facebook/Ng Eng Hen

Some were envious of the recruits:

Photo via Facebook/Ng Eng Hen

Photo via Facebook/Ng Eng Hen

Top photo via Facebook/Ng Eng Hen

Teenage boys climb into dryer at Whampoa Drive laundromat & break glass panel, police investigating

The laundromat shared a CCTV footage of what happened and lodged a police report.

January 30, 2023, 07:11 PM

2022 one of S'pore's wettest years since 1980, Oct. 2022 rainfall highest for month in past 40 years

Warm and wet.

January 30, 2023, 06:32 PM

Sea Ltd to boost investments & expand operations in M'sia

Previously, it was reported that an internal memo said Sea had a difficult 2022.

January 30, 2023, 05:39 PM

Screengrab of S'pore Grab driver raking in S$6,020 earnings in 1 week sparks online discussion

The driver was supposedly not offering premium ride services.

January 30, 2023, 04:56 PM

New requirement for F&B outlets to have notices stating permitted alcohol sale hours from Mar. 1, 2023

Those who breach the new regulation could be fined up to S$10,000.

January 30, 2023, 04:28 PM

Song Joong Ki & British girlfriend are married

Congrats!

January 30, 2023, 02:41 PM

M'sian PM Anwar meets with PM Lee in first official visit to S'pore since general election

Anwar is accompanied by four ministers and two state leaders.

January 30, 2023, 02:16 PM

Man dies after falling from height at Tiong Bahru Plaza

Videos from people claiming to be at the scene showed the man lying on the ground floor.

January 30, 2023, 12:55 PM

S'pore women's Tchoukball rank at world No. 1 for the first time in history

They found out a month later from a Facebook post.

January 30, 2023, 12:49 PM

Nasi lemak restaurant The Coconut Club opening Siglap outlet on Jan. 30

East side, best side.

January 30, 2023, 11:17 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.