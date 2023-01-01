No flights in Philippine airspace on Jan. 1, 2023, due to technical issues

Flights to and from the Philippines were either delayed or cancelled on the first day of 2023, according to the local media.

"Technical issues"

The Philippine Star reported that technical issues in the Philippine's air traffic management system on New Year's Day delayed both domestic and international flights.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said that it is working on putting in place "emergency protocols" to address the situation and enable flight operations to resume immediately.

According to a post by Ninoy Aquino International Airport serving Manila, the airport authority also apologised for the delays that have occurred as a result.

The CAAP is now putting in place emergency protocols to address the situation to enable flight operations to resume as soon as possible.



Flight departures and arrivals have been retimed to new schedules, and passengers are advised to await instructions from their airlines or approach the nearest airline or airport help desk for updates.

According to The Philippine Star, carriers such as Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific also released separate advisories regarding the delays, following the diversion of some inbound flights.

Cebu Pacific said that its flights are temporarily put on hold until the situation normalises, while Philippine Airlines said that a number of flights are either delayed or diverted.

Cebu Pacific explained that a power outage had cut communication lines, affecting airport operations.

According to a tweet by flight tracking service FlightRadar24 on Jan. 1, there were no airborne commercial flights in the Philippines about three hours ago.

Top image via Flightradar24/Twitter