Back

Newton Food Centre to reopen on Feb. 1, 2023 after 3 months of renovations

Nom nom place to reopen soon.

Belmont Lay | January 27, 2023, 06:43 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Newton Food Centre is expected to reopen on Feb. 1, 2023, after three months of renovation works.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) announced back in October 2022 that the hawker centre would be closed from Nov. 1, 2022, for repairs, redecoration and renovation works.

These include painting, mechanical and electric work, and the installation of high-volume fans, low-speed fans, and roller blinds in the dining area to keep rainwater out, as reported by The Straits Times.

Rental remission was granted for the duration of the work as stallholders were unable to continue operating their stalls, NEA said, according to ST.

Stalls were also offered temporary stalls for those that wished to continue their business at other hawker centres.

NEA added that there will be no increase in stall rentals or service and conservancy charges when the hawker centre reopens.

Background

According to Roots.sg, the hawker centre underwent a complete rebuild in September 2005. Since then, stalls have been arranged in a horseshoe shape, with a central courtyard dining space.

It was also closed in 2016 for upgrading works.

Newton Food Centre features a large selection of foods, from grilled seafood to satays and refreshing desserts to satisfy all sorts of cravings.

In recent years, it gained prominence through 2018's film "Crazy Rich Asians".

In 2019, "Crazy Rich Asians" actress Gemma Chan also visited the hawker centre while she was visiting Singapore, with Marvel actress Brie Larson and actor Samuel L. Jackson.

Top photos via Google Maps

Chocolate-coated Oreo sandwich ice cream now available at FairPrice Finest outlets

Stock up for hot days.

January 27, 2023, 05:50 PM

Sentosa charging S$6 admission fee for cars again from April 1, 2023

Sentosa is healing.

January 27, 2023, 05:44 PM

Jack Neo's daughter Ethel Neo had 3 failed businesses before starting jewellery brand which won her entrepreneur award

Her key to success was failing first.

January 27, 2023, 05:41 PM

Michelin Bib Gourmand Niu Dian Beef Noodles to open 1st S'pore outlet in Balestier on Feb. 11, 2023

Shiok.

January 27, 2023, 05:20 PM

3-legged 1-year-old cat up for adoption in S'pore, hind leg amputated due to fall from 5 floors

So pretty.

January 27, 2023, 05:11 PM

S’porean abroad for 20 years returns to same char kway teow stall in S’pore each time he's back

Hawker food is a part of Singaporean culture.

January 27, 2023, 04:52 PM

No spike in Covid-19 cases for CNY, zero imported from China the past week: Ong Ye Kung

The number of Covid-19 cases recorded also fell to 78 on Jan. 23.

January 27, 2023, 04:51 PM

S'porean participating in 'Squid Game'-like Netflix reality show 'Physical: 100' with S$319,410 prize money

Elaine Yuki Wong was once set to become a K-pop star.

January 27, 2023, 04:17 PM

Popular French cafe Le Matin Patisserie opening in ION Orchard on Feb. 1, 2023

Sugar rush.

January 27, 2023, 03:55 PM

M'sia woman praised for clearing dog's body from road after it died

She wrapped it up and carried it to her car.

January 27, 2023, 03:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.