New Year crowd at MBS cheer for man who made quick escape by going up the down-riding escalator

If you were in the Marina Bay area on Dec. 31 to count down with your fellow Singaporeans, you'd probably have bumped into throngs of people while in the area.

Sticky situation at Marina Bay Sands

A video posted by TikTok user @vinnography showed the aftermath at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) following the countdown.

Large crowds can be seen attempting to get on the escalator at the basement and first-floor levels in order to make their way out of the mall.

According to commenters, most of the exits and escalators were not in operation at the time except for the one shown in the video.

You can watch the full video here:

Creative escape

Despite this, there were some who managed to escape the sticky situation in the mall in rather creative ways.

A video posted by TikTok user @annainasia showed people cheering for a man who successfully skipped the queue by going up the down-riding escalator.

Soon after the video was posted, some netizens said they were glad to be in the comfort of their home after seeing the massive crowds.

Others applauded the man's efforts, with one even saying that he "broke the matrix".

You can watch the full video here:

Top images via @annainasia and @vinnography on TikTok