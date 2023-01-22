Netflix hiring flight attendant for its private jet, pays up to S$508,000 a year

Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for its United States-based private jet.

Annual salary range

According to the job posting on the streaming company's website, the pay range for this role is estimated to be between US$60,000 (S$79,000) and US$385,000 (S$508,000) annually, depending on the person's background, skills, and experience.

Netflix said it is searching for a trained flight attendant to be in charge of trips on its super midsized jet.

It added:

"This is a lead position for a Northern California-based flight attendant, and the right candidate will be professionally trained in cabin and passenger safety and aircraft emergency evacuation. As you travel, you embrace the Netflix culture of freedom and responsibility, allowing you to operate with little direction and a lot of self-motivation. You also demonstrate the independent judgment, discretion and outstanding customer service skills necessary to provide a seamless experience for our passengers."

Job requirements and responsibilities

Netflix said successful applicants must "demonstrate a professional representation of Netflix aviation at all times" while performing their duties.

They must also be responsible for ensuring that Netflix aviation's goals for safety, security and highest quality service are continually met.

Other responsibilities include those typically expected of any flight attendant, such as:

performing pre-flight inspection of all cabin, galley and cockpit emergency equipment,

conducting a briefing of safety and emergency procedures prior to each flight and ensures that the cabin is secure prior to taxi, takeoff and landing,

being flexible to work a varied work schedule including domestic and international travel.

Successful applicants must also be available to work ground duty days in Netflix's San Jose, California hangar by provisioning aircraft and stockrooms, and attending team meetings.

They will also have to be able to lift items as heavy as 13.6kg (30lb) when loading and stocking planes.

Netflix said it will run a background check on successful applicants before they start the job.

Those who are interested can apply for the job here.

