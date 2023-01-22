Back

Michelin-starred Tokyo ramen restaurant Nakiryu opens at Plaza Singapura

Fasiha Nazren | January 22, 2023, 02:35 PM

Another Michelin-starred restaurant has opened in Singapore.

Nakiryu Ramen is a one Michelin star eatery from Tokyo, Japan.

According to its Instagram page, the eatery has retained its one Michelin star status since 2017.

Founded by chef Kazamusa Saito, the restaurant is known for its dandan noodles and shoyu ramen.

First outlet in Singapore

Nakiryu Ramen opened its first outlet in Singapore on Jan. 13, 2023 at Plaza Singapura.

Photo by Winnie Li.

The dandan noodles or tantanmen is a type of spicy Japanese ramen that has a broth made of sesame, red peppers and peanuts.

A post shared by Nakiryu 鳴龍 (@nakiryusg)

A plate of signature tantanmen costs S$15.90++.

One can also add on umami tamago (half boiled egg) for an additional S$3++ or three pieces of cha shu for S$4++.

A post shared by Joey JP (@therealjo3y80)

There are also other types of ramen including shoyu ramen (S$14.90++).

A post shared by Nakiryu 鳴龍 (@nakiryusg)

Patrons can also choose from a selection of side dishes from S$5.90++.

You can see Nakiryu's menu here:

Photo from Winnie Li.

Photo from Winnie Li.

Photo from Winnie Li.

Nakiryu

Plaza Singapura 68 Orchard Road #02-35 Singapore 238839

Opening hours: 11:30am to 3pm and 5:30pm to 9pm, daily

Top image from Nakiryu and Winnie Li.

