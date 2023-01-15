Back

Motorcyclist slides 25m on his bum after e-braking & falling on wet road in Jurong

Fortunately, he got back up without much incident to move his bike.

Belmont Lay | January 15, 2023, 05:04 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A motorcyclist was caught on camera sliding on his bum across the road in Jurong on a rainy day after he apparently braked too hard and fell off his motorcycle.

The incident happened on Jan. 13 at about 3:45pm in Jurong Town Hall Road.

A snippet of the video showed the motorcyclist sliding in a seated position with his legs outstretched across the entire five-lane length of the yellow box.

A longer clip of the incident showed the rider getting up to this feet the moment he came to a stop and he walked back to his motorcycle.

His fall, which was supposedly due to him emergency braking, prevented vehicles making a right turn from moving forward.

The rider did not appear to have been hurt despite skidding on the asphalt.

Based on the video, the motorcycle spun on the road and came to a comeplete stop in the yellow box, even as the rider continued to slide on the road due to the momentum.

You can watch the video here:

The motorcycle displayed a probationary licence plate (P-plate), according to the video's caption.

Responses

Several commenters who responded to the video said they were amused by the rider's reaction, as he appeared to patiently wait to stop sliding before picking himself up.

They were impressed he kept calm and did not try force himself to come to a halt.

Others commented he was fortunate to not have slid into oncoming traffic.

Top photos via

M'sian firefighter tries to coax dog off 7th storey ledge with treats, dog 'ignores' him

The fire department was baffled as to how the dog ended up stuck up there as it would have to go over a high wall.

January 15, 2023, 02:13 PM

S'pore data shows no increased stroke risk from Covid-19 bivalent vaccine: MOH on preliminary U.S. data

MOH urges the public to remain up-to-date with Covid-19 vaccination.

January 15, 2023, 01:57 PM

As pasar malams change with the times, where will we go for S’pore’s favourite childhood snacks?

Growing up, tutu kueh was that special treat I always looked forward to on a night out, and remains so even today.

January 15, 2023, 01:01 PM

Pastor, 59, brought safely back to S’pore after 3 months fighting for his life in South Korea hospital

Loh is now in Singapore General Hospital's Intensive Care Unit.

January 15, 2023, 12:35 PM

Police looking into Boon Keng brawl involving at least 8 boys punching & kicking one another

Meanwhile, someone in the background just wanted to shoot some hoops.

January 15, 2023, 12:11 PM

S'pore's current generation has duty to steward resources wisely for next generation: Desmond Lee

So many needs and wants, but so little land and resources.

January 15, 2023, 11:46 AM

Fifa opens investigation into Argentina & goalkeeper Emi Martinez after World Cup final

Facing the music.

January 15, 2023, 05:30 AM

China reports almost 60,000 Covid-19-related deaths in hospitals since easing of restrictions

Over 90 per cent of those who died were older than 65, with the average age being 80.

January 15, 2023, 01:29 AM

No-holds-barred review: Japanese unagi chain opens at Guoco Tower S'pore, eel rice bowls from S$8.50

Prices here will SHOCK you!

January 14, 2023, 11:33 PM

Myanmar worker, 37, dies after falling off 4 storeys while painting facade of Bedok condo

This is the first workplace fatality in Singapore in 2023.

January 14, 2023, 11:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.