Woman, 27, dies following motorcycle accident along TPE Yio Chu Kang Road exit

A 27-year-old woman riding a motorcycle died after an accident along the Tampines Expressway slip road towards Yio Chu Kang Road exit.

Details of the incident were shared online, with an appeal for those with footage or witnesses to step forward.

The post, which has been taken down, said: "The family would greatly appreciate if anyone could provide dashcam footage pertaining to the accident or any further information."

The incident occurred on Jan. 2.

The post also claimed that the motorcycle skidded.

The woman was said to have been in a white athleisure top and black helmet at that time.

Photos of the grass verge beside the slip road showed incense being offered.

No other vehicles or motorists were apparently involved.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that they were alerted to a road traffic accident along TPE towards Seletar Expressway before the Jalan Kayu exit at about 4:35pm.

One person was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Top image from SG Road Vigilante.