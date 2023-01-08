Body of 31-year-old man found floating in Merlion Park waters

The body of a 31-year-old man was found floating in the waters off Merlion Park on Jan. 7.

Man pronounced dead at scene

The Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at 21 Esplanade Drive at around 6:30pm that day.

When the authorities arrived, they saw the man's body floating in the water.

The corpse was retrieved and pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

The police are investigating the matter, but they do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations.

Top image by Nigel Chua