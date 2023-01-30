Marie Kondo admits she's kinda given up on tidying to spend time with 3 kids

The tidy queen's house is no longer very tidy.

Marie Kondo, 38, has confessed that she no longer views keeping her house tidy as her main priority, according to The Washington Post.

“My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the right way for me at this time at this stage of my life," she said.

Different priorities

Kondo shares that her life underwent significant changes after giving birth to her third child in 2021.

In a recent webinar and virtual tea ceremony, Kondo talks about how while she used to be a "professional tidier", she has kind of given that up "in a good way" to spend more time with her children.

Kondo has two other children -- Satsuki and Miko -- with her husband Takumi Kawahara, who is also the president of KonMari, the company she founded in 2019.

Way of life and other activities

Her latest book, Marie Kondo's Kurashi at Home: How to Organise Your Space and Achieve Your Ideal Life, is inspired by the Japanese concept of Kurashi, or "way of life".

According to the synopsis of the book:

"The KonMari philosophy focuses not on what to get rid of, but on what sparks joy in your life."

Kondo shares a bit more on things that spark joy for her, such as buying 100 per cent silk or organic cotton pajamas, drinking tea three times a day and opening her childhood sewing box.

While she is still struggling with organising her heart and mind, she understands that her life will experience another major shift when her children are all grown up.

Despite everything, she says that "I will keep looking inward to make sure I am leading my own kurashi".

Top photo via Instagram/@mariekondo and Wikimedia Commons