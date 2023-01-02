Back

Jurong East man, 36, punches 1 man & stabs another with scissors, then goes home to nap

He was arrested about three hours after the police report was made.

Ruth Chai | January 02, 2023, 06:34 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 36-year-old man allegedly punched a 44-year-old man, and attacked a 47-year-old man with a pair of scissors in Jurong East on Dec. 31, 2022.

He was arrested around three hours after a police report was made and was charged today (Jan. 2).

In a statement issued by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Jan. 1, the police said they had received calls regarding a man who purportedly injured two other men in the vicinity of Block 372 Jurong East Avenue 1.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from the Clementi Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on the same day.

What happened

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 36-year-old man was in the vicinity of Block 337 Jurong East Avenue 1 where he approached a 44-year-old man and allegedly punched him several times.

The motive behind the violence is unknown.

Subsequently, the 36-year-old man approached another 47-year-old man at the vicinity of Blk 339 Jurong East Avenue 1 and allegedly attacked him with a pair of scissors from the back. The 47-year-old's right shoulder suffered an injury.

Thereafter, the 36-year-old approached a 15-year-old, who managed to escape and call the police. The teen is reportedly uninjured.

The 44-year-old man sustained injuries but refused to be sent the hospital, while the 47-year-old man was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

After the alleged attacks, the man went home and took a nap.

He was awakened by the police knocking on his door.

The alleged assailant reportedly does not have any relationship with the three victims.

Shin Min Daily News reporters approached the 36-year-old's mother for further details. When questioned, she replied that her son had been drinking prior to the attack, and was currently unemployed.

In photos submitted to Shin Min, many police cars and officers were present near the alleged attacker's residence.

Photos from Shinmin

He will be charged with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means under Section 324 of the Penal Code 1871.

The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or any combination of the punishments.

A court order will be sought for the man to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health.

He will return to court on Jan. 16.

Top photo via SPF

5 of the best Bak Kwa to get this Chinese New Year 2023

Sweet, savoury, and oh-so-good.

January 03, 2023, 11:30 AM

Former Arsenal, Liverpool & Tampines Rovers footballer Jermaine Pennant, 39, declared bankrupt

Reportedly has debts of over £1 million (S$1.62 million).

January 03, 2023, 10:11 AM

Cheers Lau Pa Sat outlet staff 'put on administrative leave' after incident with police

Police investigations are ongoing.

January 02, 2023, 11:48 PM

Some feel S'pore Chinatown CNY rabbit mascot looks like it's relieving itself, splits opinion

Hmm.

January 02, 2023, 10:47 PM

Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner critically injured but stable after New Year snow plow accident

Renner is said to be in "critical but stable condition".

January 02, 2023, 10:43 PM

Police appeal for whereabouts of 73-year-old man, last seen at Ang Mo Kio

He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and grey pants.

January 02, 2023, 09:32 PM

Cafe Usagi Tokyo opens at Suntec City in time for the Year of the Rabbit

Usagi means rabbit in Japanese.

January 02, 2023, 08:45 PM

4 dead after 2 helicopters collide midair off Gold Coast, Australia

Australian media outlets have reported that there are three people in critical condition.

January 02, 2023, 08:20 PM

Ants galore on Redhill overhead bridge handrails, residents can't use them out of fear

Eeyer.

January 02, 2023, 06:58 PM

New Year crowd at MBS cheer for man who made quick escape by going up the down-riding escalator

Going against all odds.

January 02, 2023, 06:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.