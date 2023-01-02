Jurong East man, 36, punches 1 man & stabs another with scissors, then goes home to nap

A 36-year-old man allegedly punched a 44-year-old man, and attacked a 47-year-old man with a pair of scissors in Jurong East on Dec. 31, 2022.

He was arrested around three hours after a police report was made and was charged today (Jan. 2).

In a statement issued by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Jan. 1, the police said they had received calls regarding a man who purportedly injured two other men in the vicinity of Block 372 Jurong East Avenue 1.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from the Clementi Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on the same day.

What happened

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 36-year-old man was in the vicinity of Block 337 Jurong East Avenue 1 where he approached a 44-year-old man and allegedly punched him several times.

The motive behind the violence is unknown.

Subsequently, the 36-year-old man approached another 47-year-old man at the vicinity of Blk 339 Jurong East Avenue 1 and allegedly attacked him with a pair of scissors from the back. The 47-year-old's right shoulder suffered an injury.

Thereafter, the 36-year-old approached a 15-year-old, who managed to escape and call the police. The teen is reportedly uninjured.

The 44-year-old man sustained injuries but refused to be sent the hospital, while the 47-year-old man was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

After the alleged attacks, the man went home and took a nap.

He was awakened by the police knocking on his door.

The alleged assailant reportedly does not have any relationship with the three victims.

Shin Min Daily News reporters approached the 36-year-old's mother for further details. When questioned, she replied that her son had been drinking prior to the attack, and was currently unemployed.

In photos submitted to Shin Min, many police cars and officers were present near the alleged attacker's residence.

He will be charged with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means under Section 324 of the Penal Code 1871.

The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or any combination of the punishments.

A court order will be sought for the man to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health.

He will return to court on Jan. 16.

Top photo via SPF