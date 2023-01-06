Back

Man, 65, who allegedly set Marsiling minimart owner on fire, charged with murder after victim dies

The previous charge was attempted murder.

Hannah Martens | January 06, 2023, 11:44 AM

Events

On Dec. 30, 2022, a 65-year-old man, Tay Kheng Hock, was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly set another man on fire in Marsiling.

Tay was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 6, 2023.

His charge has been amended to murder after the victim, Tan Khim Hee, died, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Tay apparently went to Heng Hock Minimart in Marsiling Crescent to buy beer on Dec. 28, 2022.

However, he was turned down by Tan, the 37-year-old shop owner.

Tay allegedly got angry, which led to him pouring accelerant on Tan in front of the shop at Block 210 Marsiling Crescent. He proceeded to set the shop owner on fire with a lighter.

The Singapore Police Force stated in their press release on Dec. 29 that they received a call for assistance at about 10:12pm on Dec. 28.

When the police arrived at the scene, officers found Tan with burn wounds.

Tan was conscious when he was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, while Tay was arrested at the scene.

It was not mentioned in court when Tan died, ST reported.

Tay's case has been adjourned to Jan. 27.

