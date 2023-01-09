Back

Man, 42, arrested at Yishun Ring Road after taking woman, 60, hostage

Officers armed with submachine guns and wearing bulletproof vests were at the scene.

Hannah Martens | January 09, 2023, 11:20 AM

Events

A 42-year-old man was arrested on Jan. 9 morning along Yishun Ring Road after taking a 60-year-old woman hostage, allegedly at knifepoint.

The police said in a statement that they responded to a call for assistance at 7:36am.

A knife was seized.

A video of the incident was shared on Facebook.

The accused was seen at the void deck of Block 108 Yishun Ring Road.

He could be seen holding what appeared to be a knife to the woman’s neck.

Police officers at the scene tried to calm him down.

The man then took the woman to the hawker centre at Block 110.

Officers continued to negotiate with the man as he dragged her to the coffee shop in the next block.

In one of the videos, a police officer could be heard saying to the man, telling him not to move: "You don't move by yourself".

According to The Straits Times, officers armed with submachine guns and wearing bulletproof vests arrived at the scene.

They are believed to be from the Singapore Police Force's Emergency Response Team.

In the last video, multiple officers pinned the man on the ground.

A bystander could be seen helping the police officers.

According to the police, the woman sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Based on preliminary investigations, the man and woman are unknown to each other.

Police investigations are ongoing.

