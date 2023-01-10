Back

Man, 41, who allegedly held woman, 60, at knifepoint in Yishun charged with possession of an offensive weapon

The man's urine tested positive for controlled drugs.

Hannah Martens | January 10, 2023, 12:38 PM

Events

The 41-year-old man who allegedly held a 60-year-old woman at knifepoint was charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

On Jan. 10, the man, Mohamed Faizal Bin Mohamed Ariff, was charged with one count of possessing an offensive weapon without lawful purpose.

His case was heard in the Court Crime Registry Chambers in a hearing that was not open to the public.

Faizal is remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for medical examination.

If found guilty, he could face up to three years in jail and caned no less than six strokes.

His case will be heard again on Jan. 20.

Background

On Jan. 9, Faizal held the woman at knifepoint along Yishun Ring Road.

The police said they responded to a call for assistance at 7:36am.

Officers arrived at the scene at 7:44am, including Ground Response Force officers and the Emergency Response Team of Woodlands Police Division.

Some officers at the scene were armed with submachine guns and wore bulletproof vests.

Officers surrounded Faizel for tactical advantage and spoke to him to persuade him to release the victim.

The officers eventually took the man down and disarmed him.

The victim was brought to safety and only suffered an abrasion to her right chin.

By 8:07am, Faizal was arrested.

Preliminary investigations by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) revealed that the man's urine tested positive for controlled drugs.

Investigations are ongoing for suspected drug-related offences.

