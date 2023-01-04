Back

Man, 25, who entered female toilet in Sentosa & molested woman, charged with criminal trespassing & outrage of modesty

The man trespassed into a female toilet on Jan. 1 at 2:55am.

Hannah Martens | January 04, 2023, 04:37 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 25-year-old man entered a female toilet in Sentosa on Jan. 1, 2023 and molested a woman in a cubicle.

According to court documents, Subramanian Muralimanogarjoshi trespassed into a female toilet on Jan. 1 at 2:55am.

He pushed the victim into a cubicle and locked the door before molesting her.

He was charged with one count of criminal trespassing and one count of outrage of modesty on Jan. 2.

In a statement by Singapore Police Force (SPF), the police said they received information that a woman was molested along Silso Beach Walk on Jan. 1 at about 3:20am.

"Through follow-up investigations, officers from Clementi Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within two hours from the report," said SPF.

Muralimanogarjoshi has been in remand since Jan. 2.

He was offered bail of S$15,000.

His case will be heard next on Jan. 30.

He could face up to three months in jail for trespassing, fined up to S$1,500 or both.

For outrage of modesty, he could face between three and ten years of jail and caning.

The police said they have zero tolerance towards sexual offenders who threaten the personal safety of the community.

"Offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law," police added.

Top photo from Google Maps and Canva

Twitter sued after allegedly owing more than S$180,000 in San Francisco office rental

Cost-cutting?

January 04, 2023, 04:20 PM

Thailand, New Zealand leaders not planning to impose new Covid-19 restrictions on travellers from China

Thailand called its preparedness "first-rate", while New Zealand said the risk to public health was "minimal".

January 04, 2023, 03:58 PM

Cheers staff at Lau Pa Sat outlet fired after dispute with police

He was dismissed three days after the incident.

January 04, 2023, 03:21 PM

Man, 36, charged after punching 1 & stabbing another at Jurong East

After committing the nefarious acts, he went home to take a nap.

January 04, 2023, 02:50 PM

Russian general blames soldiers' use of mobile phones for missile strike that killed at least 89

Russia and Ukraine reported different death tolls, but it remains one of the deadlier strikes on Russian soldiers occupying Ukrainian territory.

January 04, 2023, 02:31 PM

61 visitors from China to South Korea tested Covid-19 positive on 1st day of new travel restrictions

Testing for visitors.

January 04, 2023, 01:23 PM

South Korean oil company gives staff 1,000% bonus for 2022

2022 was a good year to work in an oil company.

January 04, 2023, 12:58 PM

US Congress adjourns without elected Speaker after Republican rebels block their leader's bid

Get the popcorn.

January 04, 2023, 12:14 PM

No more brilliant ship flares set off for New Year's on S'pore waters

If you had tried your luck too that night, this is why there was nothing.

January 04, 2023, 11:53 AM

Jurong Bird Park officially closes for good on its 52nd anniversary

The new bird park, Bird Paradise, will open in the second quarter of 2023 at Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

January 04, 2023, 11:38 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.