Man, 25, who entered female toilet in Sentosa & molested woman, charged with criminal trespassing & outrage of modesty

A 25-year-old man entered a female toilet in Sentosa on Jan. 1, 2023 and molested a woman in a cubicle.

According to court documents, Subramanian Muralimanogarjoshi trespassed into a female toilet on Jan. 1 at 2:55am.

He pushed the victim into a cubicle and locked the door before molesting her.

He was charged with one count of criminal trespassing and one count of outrage of modesty on Jan. 2.

In a statement by Singapore Police Force (SPF), the police said they received information that a woman was molested along Silso Beach Walk on Jan. 1 at about 3:20am.

"Through follow-up investigations, officers from Clementi Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within two hours from the report," said SPF.

Muralimanogarjoshi has been in remand since Jan. 2.

He was offered bail of S$15,000.

His case will be heard next on Jan. 30.

He could face up to three months in jail for trespassing, fined up to S$1,500 or both.

For outrage of modesty, he could face between three and ten years of jail and caning.

The police said they have zero tolerance towards sexual offenders who threaten the personal safety of the community.

"Offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law," police added.

