Body of man, 59, found at Serangoon void deck 2 days after he passed away

RIP.

Fiona Tan | January 16, 2023, 09:52 PM

A 59-year-old man was found dead at the void deck of Block 257 Serangoon Central Drive on Jan. 16, 2023.

The man was believed to have been dead for at least two days before a cleaner of the estate discovered his body.

Last seen on Jan. 14

The cleaner told Chinese media Shin Min Daily News that the last time he saw the man was on Jan. 14.

He was doing his rounds when he saw the man lying down at the void deck.

The cleaner did not notice that anything was amiss at that time, as the man frequently spends the night at that particular corner of the void deck between the HDB block and the car park.

However, a few of the residents who spoke to Shin Min said they have not seen the man and was not aware there was a rough sleeper.

Foul smell on Jan. 16

The cleaner said he did not approach the man at that time because he looked like he was fast asleep and did not want to disturb him.

He had a day off on Jan. 15 and returned to work at around 6am on Jan. 16.

He walked past the man at the void deck and noticed a foul smell emanating from where the man was lying down.

Curious, the cleaner walked closer to the man and quickly realised that the man was dead.

Upon making the shocking discovery, he immediately called his employer, who in turn called the authorities.

Police officers arrived and a paramedic pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Unnatural death, but no foul play suspected

The man was suspected to have been dead for at least two days, and it was likely that his body had started decomposing.

Shin Min reported that the smell of rotting corpse was so strong that it could be detected from as far as 10m away.

They added that a pair of slippers and a pool of what appeared to be blood were seen on the ground next to the mattress that the deceased was lying on.

Image from Shin Min Daily News/Facebook.

However, Shin Min noted that the man had passed away at a secluded location that has low footfall.

A Singapore Police Force spokesperson told Mothership that police are investigating the man's unnatural death.

They do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations.

Top image from Google Maps and Shin Min Daily News/Facebook

