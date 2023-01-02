Man, 28, found dead on Jan. 1 along Serangoon Ave 4, police suspect no foul play

A 28-year-old man was found deceased along Serangoon Avenue 4 on Jan. 1, 2023.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received calls for assistance at about 1:40pm along Serangoon Avenue 4.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

According to a CNA reader, a police cordon and police tent were spotted at Serangoon Community Park, next to the pedestrian walkway and main road.

The park, which is in the vicinity of Serangoon Stadium, is also bordered by Boundary Road, and is said to be a quaint exercise hub amongst Serangoon residents.

Top image via Google Maps