Man, 68, found dead & in state of decomposition in Hougang flat

A 68-year-old man was found dead and in a state of decomposition in an Housing & Development Board flat at Block 376B Hougang Street 32.

A stench was detected by a fellow resident in the block at least four days before the discovery of the man's body.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the police were alerted to a call for assistance on Jan. 11 at about 11:20am.

About nine police officers were at the scene, Shin Min reported.

Based on the reporter's observations, the interior of the flat appeared tidy.

The body was removed at about 3:20pm.

Resident alerted police

A 64-year-old resident living in the block, who alerted the police, said he had met his late neighbour in person just five days ago, and recalled started smelling an odour that resembled a dead rat only four days prior the discovery of the deceased man's body.

He said his dog would walk past the unit and appeared affected by the stench as it had become stronger over time.

Worried that something might be wrong, he decided to inform the authorities.

Another neighbour disclosed that the deceased was living alone in the flat for about five years

He said: "I will see him on some days going out alone, but he was not chatty."

Son arrived

The deceased man's son was at the scene after he received news from the police that his father had passed away alone at home.

The son told the reporter he has been estranged from his father for many years now, and has only been with his mother all this while.

His parents divorced when he was five or six years old, he revealed.

The son also admitted that he was not close to his father and was unaware of his living arrangements.

He added: "As my parents got divorced when I was little, I don't have a strong impression of my father, and he was a stranger to me, which was why we never stayed in contact."

The son said he will contact his elder sister who is in Singapore, as well as his mother who is overseas.

The son also said his mother will return to see her ex-husband off, and as family, they will foot the cost of the last rites.

The son also said he will not stake a claim to any inheritance, as he knows he has not been taking care of his father before his passing.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News