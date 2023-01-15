M'sian man travelling to S'pore killed in accident, wife seeks witnesses to prove his innocence

A 49-year-old man was riding his motorcycle at Taman Ungku Tun Aminah in Johor Bahru, Malaysia on Jan. 9, when he met with an accident.

His family is now asking for witnesses to the accident to come forward after it was revealed that closed-circuit television at the scene did not record the incident.

Worked in Singapore

The man, Huang Yusheng, worked as an electrical technician in Singapore, according to 8 World.

He had been commuting from Malaysia to Singapore for work when he collided with a car at an intersection at Jalan Tun Fatimah between 6am and 6:40am.

The wife of the deceased told China Press that her husband suffered from injuries to his head, chest, heart and bones, and passed away.

"A good man"

She said that Huang was a good man who took care of his family — he has three kids who are no longer schooling — and was thrifty.

Even though she works as a sales staff, her husband was responsible for most of the family's spending.

As such, the family have lost their "main breadwinner".

She also defended her husband, adding that he was patient when driving and never ran a red light.

However, from preliminary investigations, a Johor Bahru North Police District spokesperson said that the deceased had in fact beaten the traffic light in the lead-up to the accident, reported China Press.

The spokesperson added that Huang was knocked over at the traffic intersection by a car, coming from the left.

He slid and crashed into another car which was stopped at the traffic light on the opposite side of the street.

They added that however, the close-circuit television at the location was not working, so they are appealing to the public to assist them in this case.

Now, Huang's wife is now appealing to those at the scene of the accident to come forward with dashcam footage so that they can be sure of what happened at the site of the accident.

She hopes that the footage will be able to absolve her husband of wrongdoing in the matter.

All images via China Press.