Back

M’sian boss buys Proton Saga for Indonesian staff who has worked for him for more than 10 years

What a good boss.

Yen Zhi Yi | January 16, 2023, 02:05 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Malaysian employer decided to reward an Indonesian employee working for him with a fully-paid and brand new Proton Saga, according to Sin Chew Daily.

The man, Xu Hui Xing, is an employer of a garment-manufacturing company in Pontian, while the worker, named Yanto, has reportedly worked for the company for more than 10 years.

Boss fully paid for Proton Saga

Based on a TikTok video posted by a salesperson of Proton, Xu reached out to ask if they had any available Proton Saga models in stock as he wanted to buy one for his Indonesian employee.

@viviproton 很有福气的一位员工 老板送大礼给他作为奖励🎁🎁 顾客说 这是他一位很好地员工 👍#viviproton #汽车销售顾问 #congratulations #proton #sales #advisor #johor #送员工的礼物 ♬ 原聲 - Hs Vivi Proton

Yanto was speechless when he arrived at the car showroom and appeared very touched.

He thanked Xu for the gift and took photos with both his employer and his new Proton Saga.

He then went to open the car doors and turn on the ignition, smiling in awe afterwards.

The rest of the video depicted Yanto signing documents, hugging the car, getting seated in it before driving off with a smile.

Image via TikTok/@viviproton

Image via TikTok/@viviproton

Xu also decided to pay for the car in full as foreigners like Yanto are not eligible to get loans to purchase a car in Malaysia, China Press reported.

Hardworking employee

According to Sin Chew Daily, Yanto started working for Xu’s company soon after its establishment and continued to work hard through the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Jan. 11, Xu told Yanto to come to the car centre in order to meet a client to take measurements, keeping the gift as a surprise.

Only after Yanto arrived and saw the Proton Saga adorned with a big red bow did he realise that it was a gift for him.

Netizens heart-warmed at the act

Many online commenters praised Xu for his actions and congratulated Yanto, leaving comments under the TikTok video.

Comments said:

“It is difficult to find a good boss, hope the worker continues to strive for his best for him”

“Congratulations. Thanks Boss”

“This should be what one gets for following a good boss”

Others also expressed envy towards Yanto:

“I worked for my boss for 20 years, didn’t even get anything”

“I wish I also had this kind of boss”

“Boss, are you still hiring?”

Yanto was also said to have achieved a promotion to the position of supervisor and is in charge of tailoring, as well as guiding other employees, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Related articles:

Top images via TikTok/@viviproton

How can ASEAN secure energy supplies & achieve net-zero carbon emissions?

ASEAN is the world’s fourth-largest energy consumer.

January 16, 2023, 11:51 AM

Mediacorp actress Paige Chua shares her secret to looking youthful

It’s all about improving your skin from within.

January 16, 2023, 11:48 AM

K-pop group TXT performing in S'pore for first time on Apr. 1, 2023

Not an April Fools' joke.

January 16, 2023, 11:31 AM

This S'porean Liverpool fan watched Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal live. It was sensational.

The North London derby is a sight to see live and in person.

January 16, 2023, 11:03 AM

54% of S'porean workers would be willing to accept slightly less pay for benefit of family or personal life: IPS Survey

The survey was conducted to assess Singapore's workforce preparedness, aspirations, and perceptions of social mobility.

January 16, 2023, 11:00 AM

Woman, 60, loses S$600 to pickpocket at Temple Street in Chinatown during CNY period

Low crime doesn't mean no crime.

January 16, 2023, 10:56 AM

Mural artist Yip Yew Chong finishes 60m painting of old S'pore after 1.5 years

He has plans to exhibit the full painting later this year.

January 16, 2023, 09:42 AM

M'sian man travelling to S'pore killed in accident, wife seeks witnesses to prove his innocence

The CCTV at the location was not functioning.

January 15, 2023, 09:03 PM

Bus & truck drivers stop to fight car engine fire in Tampines before SCDF's arrival

Public-spiritedness.

January 15, 2023, 08:43 PM

Miss Universe Thailand dons dress made of drink can tabs, pays tribute to garbage collector parents

She grew up in poverty in Bangkok.

January 15, 2023, 07:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.