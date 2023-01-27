Back

M'sia woman praised for clearing dog's body from road after it died

She wrapped it up and carried it to her car.

Belmont Lay | January 27, 2023, 03:11 PM

A woman in Terengganu, Malaysia was praised for removing the carcass of a dog from a road after it died there.

The tudung-wearing woman was seen in photos shared online on Jan. 22, putting the dog's body into a garbage bag and carrying it to her car for disposal.

The incident reportedly took place in Chendering, Terengganu, The Star reported.

A sequence of photos showed the woman emerging from her vehicle with gloves on and using a garbage bag to collect the body.

She was even seen cradling the carcass close to her to bring it back to her car.

She drove off with the body eventually, a photo showed.

Responses

Sherrina Krishnan from the Pet Adoption Network said the woman's compassion shone through, according to The Star.

“This lady is an inspiration to all of us and an act done in the state of Terengganu reiterates the compassion of any religion – to be kind to all creatures, big and small," said Sherrina.

“The people of Trengganu should be proud of her."

Homeless Paws of Manjung Strays coordinator Joanne Low said it was rare to see people removing animal carcasses from roads.

“It is very sad to see animals being run down and some are left in very bad shape," she said

“To remove them and bury them or place them in a safer area is a form of respect to the poor animals that died."

People generally avoided clearing roadkill because they felt disgusted, or believed it was not their job, Low added.

Animal carcasses are usually run over for days until local council workers remove them, it was also reported.

All photos via

