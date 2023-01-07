M'sian civil servant who allegedly stole items belonging to Genting landslide victim arrested

A 27-year-old Malaysian civil servant was arrested by local police in connection with the theft of items belonging to victims of the landslide that occurred near Genting highlands in December 2022.

Touch 'n Go card of victim was used

According to Bernama, Malaysian police were first alerted to a Facebook post put up by a victim's family on Jan. 1, 2023.

In the post, the family shared that the victim's Touch n' Go card had been used, the police said.

Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of the civil servant, the police announced on Jan. 7 at a press conference, according to Bernama.

Speaking to the press, acting Selangor police chief shared that the suspect was arrested in Klang Valley, Bernama reported.

Items believed to belong to the landslide victims were confiscated during the arrest, the chief added.

The police will apply for an order for the suspect to be held in remand to assist with investigations, in accordance with Malaysian law, Bernama wrote.

Landslide claimed 31 lives

The Dec. 16 landslide swept away guests at a campsite at Father's Organic Farm in the Batang Kali area on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, near Genting highlands.

The final death toll was 31.

Top image via AFP News Agency/YouTube