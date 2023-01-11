Back

Majority of S'poreans satisfied with government performance & the way things are: YouGov survey

Most wanted the government to place more focus on cost of living and affordable housing.

Nixon Tan | January 11, 2023, 07:44 PM

Singaporeans are largely satisfied with the government's performance and the way things are based on a poll by YouGov.

According to a media release by the international research data and analytics group, the findings were obtained from interviews with 1,045 Singaporeans conducted between Dec. 14 and 18, 2022.

Which generations are happy?

When asked if they are happy with the way things currently are, 57 per cent of respondents said they were happy, while 25 per cent were not happy.

Looking at the results according to generation, those born between 1946 and 1964 (Baby Boomers) were the happiest; 67 per cent of respondents in this age range said they were happy.

Only 50 per cent of Millennials (individuals born between 1981 and 1996) answered that they were happy, while Gen X'ers (those born between 1965 and 1980) were the most likely to respond that they were "not happy" with 27 per cent of respondents declaring their dissatisfaction.

Photo from YouGov

Similar results were observed when respondents were asked about the government's performance.

As a whole, 57 per cent were very or mostly satisfied, while 37 per cent expressed some form of dissatisfaction.

Baby Boomers came out as the most satisfied while 42 per cent of Gen Xers surveyed said they were dissatisfied with the government.

Photo from YouGov

Rating the government in different areas

Respondents were also asked how pleased they were with the government's performance in various areas, with "law and order" garnering the highest number of positive responses (77 per cent).

"Public health" (69 per cent) and "economic management" (54 per cent) were the other areas that were rated positively, while attributes such as "environment and climate change", "providing equal opportunity", "immigration", and "jobs" were not favoured heavily on either side.

Conversely, "housing affordability" and "cost of living" garnered the least positive responses, with 74 per cent and 80 per cent of respondents respectively rating the government's performance in these attributes as fair or poor.

Photo from YouGov

Attributes which had the least positive responses aligned with the areas where citizens wanted the government to place a greater focus; 89 per cent of those surveyed indicated "cost of living" when responding to the question while 66 per cent responded with "housing affordability".

Photo from YouGov

Top photo via Unsplash

