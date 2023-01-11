Maine Coon cat named Batman missing in S'pore since Dec. 21, owner offering S$200 reward

A pet owner is offering a S$200 reward for his Maine Coon cat, which has been missing since Dec. 21, 2022.

Cat answers to the name of Batman

According to a missing poster that was shared with Mothership, the cat was last seen along Haig Road in the direction of Dunman Road at about 7pm on Dec. 21.

In a Facebook post put up by a friend of the wheelchair-bound owner on Dec. 22, the man had lost his cat while on his way home.

The owner had not realised that the cat's carrier bag, which was hung at the back of his wheelchair, had been left open until he reached home.

The cat also answers to the name "Batman" and is approaching four years old.

Police, NEA and SPCA informed

According to the owner's friend, Eileen Yeo, who reached out to Mothership about the matter, she said there has been no update about the cat since Dec. 21.

Yeo added that a report has also been made to the police.

Both the National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) have also been informed about Batman.

Another Facebook post put up on Jan. 3 by the account Onan Cat & Friends said that the cat was recently seen in the vicinity of Tanjong Katong Secondary School.

Yeo added that anyone who has seen the cat can contact her at 9245 2921.

Top collage left and right images courtesy of Eileen Yeo, central image via Onan Cats & Friends/Facebook