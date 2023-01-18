London police officer rapes 24 women over 17 years, becomes one of Britain's most prolific sex offenders

A London police officer pleaded guilty to 49 charges on Jan. 16, including 24 counts of rape from 2003 to 2020, making him one of Britain's most prolific sex offenders.

David Carrick, 48, a police officer for The Metropolitan Police, met victims online and used his occupation to gain their trust.

He then heavily controlled their lives, and mocked the victims mercilessly, telling the victims that their cries for help would not be believed if they came forward to the police.

He was suspended from duty after his arrest in October 2021.

Intimidated women using his occupation

Carrick joined the Metropolitan Police force in 2001, two years before he started to commit the crimes.

In an interview by SkyNews with an unnamed victim, the victim explained that Carrick set up surveillance within their house in order to monitor her actions while he was at work.

He would also restrict their diets, as he wanted them to be physically weakened by starvation.

The victim said that she was only allowed two protein bars a day, and was yelled by Carrick for eating a pack of blueberries.

At social events, Carrick would isolate the victim, and forbade them from talking to others.

He was slapped with a slew of the charges at Southwark Crown Court, according to a statement issued by Hertfordshire Constabulary:

24 counts of rape

Nine counts of sexual assault

Five counts of assault by penetration

Three counts of coercive and controlling behaviour

Three counts of false imprisonment

Two counts of attempted rape

One count of attempted sexual assault by penetration

One count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent

One count of indecent assault

"He should not have been a police officer": Police Commissioner

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley issued a statement on Jan. 16, describing Carrick's actions as "sickening".

"This man abused women in the most disgusting manner. It is sickening. We've let women and girls down and indeed we've let Londoners down." "We have failed. And I'm sorry. He should not have been a police officer."

A spokesman for British prime minister Rishi Sunak described this incident as "an appalling case", Reuters reported.

"Police forces must root out these officers to restore the public's trust, which has been shattered by high profile events such as this," Sunak's spokesperson told Reuters.

Racked with allegations

This case has opened the doors to an onslaught of allegations accusing the London's Metropolitan Police of bullying, racial discrimination and misogyny.

The Metropolitan Police is currently investigating 1,000 sexual and domestic abuse claims involving about 800 of its officers, the BBC reported.

A total of 1,633 cases of alleged sexual offences or domestic violence involving 1,071 officers and other staff were being reviewed from the last 10 years to make sure the appropriate decisions were made.

Last October, an independent review of the London police force stated that "radical and wholesale" reform was needed in relation to how it dealt with misconduct allegations faced by hundreds of its staff and officers, Reuters reported.

The review was commissioned after an officer was sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

Top photo via Twitter and Hertfordshire Constabulary