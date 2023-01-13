Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of legend Elvis Presley, died on Jan. 12, 2023.

She was 54.

She suffered cardiac arrest in her home in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas, according to TMZ.

She was rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital and was in intensive care.

Presley was in an induced coma on life support, TMZ reported, citing unnamed sources.

The outlet reported that she had been “unresponsive” when her housekeeper discovered her at her home on Thursday morning.

Her ex-husband, Danny Keough, who also lives at the property, performed CPR until paramedics arrived and transported her to the hospital.

The outlet's sources stressed it had not been a suicide attempt by the singer.

Lisa and her mother were seen together on Jan. 10 at the Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills.

Austin Butler, who played rock ‘n roll legend Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic "Elvis", was awarded Best Actor in a drama for his role.

Butler, who earned praise for his depiction of Elvis Presley, thanked the two women during his acceptance speech.

Priscilla Presley, her mother, said in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.”

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss,” the statement added.

Background

Presley was born in 1968 and was the owner of her father’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, a popular tourist attraction.

She was nine years old when Elvis died at Graceland in 1977.

A musician, her own career began with a 2003 debut album "To Whom It May Concern".

She released "Now What" in 2005, and both hit the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart.

A third album, "Storm and Grace", was released in 2012.

She was married four times.

She wed pop star Michael Jackson, in 1994, just 20 days after her divorce from her first husband, musician Danny Keough.

The high-profile couple divorced in 1996 as Jackson was battling child molestation allegations.

Presley married actor Nicholas Cage, a huge fan of her father, in 2002.

Cage filed for divorce four months later.

Her fourth marriage was to her guitarist and music producer Michael Lockwood.

Their divorce was finalised in 2021.

She had four children.

Her only son, Benjamin Keough, died in 2020 at age 27.

Daughter Riley Keough, 33, is an actress.

Her two other daughters are twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 14.

