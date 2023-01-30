Back

New requirement for F&B outlets to have notices stating permitted alcohol sale hours from Mar. 1, 2023

Those who breach the new regulation could be fined up to S$10,000.

Ruth Chai | January 30, 2023, 04:28 PM

The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) have issued new regulations regarding the sale of alcohol.

From Mar. 1, 2023, food and beverage (F&B) outlets selling liquor for consumption within their premises will be required to display notices stating the hours within which the sale of alcohol is permitted.

Sale of alcohol is only permitted within liquor trading hours

The current rules under Section 6(1) of the Liquor Control Act allow liquor licensees to supply liquor only within their licensed premises, and only during applicable liquor trading hours.

Any licensee who supplies liquor and allows the consumption of liquor outside the stipulated trading hours may be fined up to S$10,000.

New requirement to display notices

The new regulations state that notices are to be displayed at prominent locations where customers and buyers can easily see them.

The notices must state their liquor trading hours, that supply or consumption outside those hours is not allowed, and that consumption of liquor outside those hours may be an offence under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015.

Also, each licensed premises will have to display at least one notice, and have enough notices to ensure the required information is conveyed to all customers consuming or proposing to consume liquor at the premises.

The notices must be written in at least the English language.

The regulation applies to liquor licensees with Class 1A, 1B, 2A and 2B licenses.

According to the SPF, the permitted hours for different licenses are as follows:

  • Class 1A licence: 6am to 11:59pm

  • Class 1B licence: 6am to 10pm

  • Class 2A licence: 6am to 11:59pm, for the supply of beer only

  • Class 2B licence: As indicated on the licence, for the supply of beer only

Those in breach of the new regulation could be fined up to $10,000.

Meanwhile, patrons who claim ignorance of the liquor trading hours and are found to be consuming liquor after the stipulated timing can also be fined up to S$1,000, said SPF.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to S$2,000, imprisoned for up to three months, or both.

