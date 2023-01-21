Rabbit-looking lion dance performances at Jurong & Funan from Jan. 25 - 27

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
This Chinese New Year (CNY), the Chinatown otters aren't the only ones cosplaying as rabbits.
A Singapore lion dance troupe made a few tweaks to their costumes by adding on rabbit ears and teeth.
Yes, the lions have been turned into rabbits for Year of the Rabbit.
Very cute
Nam Sieng Dragon & Lion Dance Sports Association shared these transformed costumes in a Facebook post on Jan. 3, 2023.
Take a look at these cuties:
[caption id="" align="alignnone" width="720"] Photo from 新加坡南仙龙狮体育会/Facebook[/caption]
[caption id="" align="alignnone" width="720"] Photo from 新加坡南仙龙狮体育会/Facebook[/caption]
[caption id="" align="alignnone" width="960"] Photo from 新加坡南仙龙狮体育会/Facebook[/caption]
The lion-rabbit hybrids were well-received by those on the internet:
Catch them live
A rep from the association told Mothership that the troupe will be performing over CNY.
Members of the public who are interested can catch these lion-rabbits live at:
- Jan. 25 - 10:30am at JCube & 12:30pm at Westgate Mall
- Jan. 26 - 12:30pm at IMM
- Jan. 27 - 12pm at Funan
Top photo via 新加坡南仙龙狮体育会/Facebook
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.