Rabbit-looking lion dance performances at Jurong & Funan from Jan. 25 - 27

This Chinese New Year (CNY), the Chinatown otters aren't the only ones cosplaying as rabbits.

A Singapore lion dance troupe made a few tweaks to their costumes by adding on rabbit ears and teeth.

Yes, the lions have been turned into rabbits for Year of the Rabbit.

Very cute

Nam Sieng Dragon & Lion Dance Sports Association shared these transformed costumes in a Facebook post on Jan. 3, 2023.

Take a look at these cuties:

The lion-rabbit hybrids were well-received by those on the internet:

Catch them live

A rep from the association told Mothership that the troupe will be performing over CNY.

Members of the public who are interested can catch these lion-rabbits live at:

Jan. 25 - 10:30am at JCube & 12:30pm at Westgate Mall

Jan. 26 - 12:30pm at IMM

Jan. 27 - 12pm at Funan

