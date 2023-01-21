Back

Rabbit-looking lion dance performances at Jurong & Funan from Jan. 25 - 27

Huat.

Nixon Tan | January 21, 2023, 03:32 PM

Events

This Chinese New Year (CNY), the Chinatown otters aren't the only ones cosplaying as rabbits.

A Singapore lion dance troupe made a few tweaks to their costumes by adding on rabbit ears and teeth.

Yes, the lions have been turned into rabbits for Year of the Rabbit.

Very cute

Nam Sieng Dragon & Lion Dance Sports Association shared these transformed costumes in a Facebook post on Jan. 3, 2023.

Take a look at these cuties:

[caption id="" align="alignnone" width="720"]May be an image of standing Photo from 新加坡南仙龙狮体育会/Facebook[/caption]

[caption id="" align="alignnone" width="720"]May be an image of standing Photo from 新加坡南仙龙狮体育会/Facebook[/caption]

[caption id="" align="alignnone" width="960"]No photo description available. Photo from 新加坡南仙龙狮体育会/Facebook[/caption]

The lion-rabbit hybrids were well-received by those on the internet:

Photo from 新加坡南仙龙狮体育会/Facebook

Photo from 新加坡南仙龙狮体育会/Facebook

Catch them live

A rep from the association told Mothership that the troupe will be performing over CNY.

Members of the public who are interested can catch these lion-rabbits live at:

  • Jan. 25 - 10:30am at JCube & 12:30pm at Westgate Mall

  • Jan. 26 - 12:30pm at IMM

  • Jan. 27 - 12pm at Funan

Top photo via 新加坡南仙龙狮体育会/Facebook

