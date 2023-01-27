Back

S'pore bus company running late night city to heartlands services from Jan. 27

Say bye to surge pricing.

Belmont Lay | January 27, 2023, 03:03 AM

A&S Transit, a private bus company, is starting two new late night bus services in Singapore that go from the city to the heartlands beginning Friday, Jan. 27.

S$4.50 fare

A fixed fare of S$4.50 will be charged per ride if paid via ez-link.

Those who pay by cash will have to fork out the exact sum of S$5 to the bus captain.

The services will run on Fridays, Saturdays, and the eve of public holidays.

The first bus will leave Shenton Way at 11:30pm and the last bus will leave at 2.30am.

Catering to late night commuters

Late-night bus services that used to charged the same fee were discontinued in 2022.

With night life normalising, demand for transportation has gone up.

A&S Transit said it is catering to the recovering nightlife scene.

Currently, revellers and late night commuters can only rely on taxi and private hire vehicles as solutions.

2 routes: NS-1 & NS-2

The two new one-way night bus service routes, NS-1 and NS-2, will see bus frequencies of 45 minutes.

The NS-1 service will go from Shenton Way and pass through the Central Business District (CBD), Clarke Quay, Orchard, Little India, Ang Mo Kio, Hougang, Sengkang, before reaching Punggol near the Samudera LRT station bus stop.

The NS-2 service will go from Shenton Way to pass through River Valley, Orchard, Newton, Yishun, and Sembawang, before ending at the Woodlands Train Checkpoint bus stop.

Late night bus services suspended previously

The end of the SMRT's NightRider and SBS Transit's Nite Owl public bus services has left a late night transport gap to be filled.

These services were initially suspended in April 2020 due to Covid-19.

They were then discontinued in June 2022.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) cited low ridership, the availability of alternative transport modes, and financial prudence as considerations.

To turn profit

A&S Transit said they acquired three MAN A22 diesel buses from SMRT in 2021, according to The Straits Times.

Each bus can accommodate 43 sitting passengers.

Standing passengers are not allowed.

A total of 10 bus drivers will be deployed to operate the NS-1 and NS-2 routes.

A&S Transit said it is hiring more young bus captains, it was also reported, and that it expects to break even within six months.

All photos via A&S Transit Facebook

