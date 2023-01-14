Back

KFC Thailand promotes fried chicken incense sticks for CNY, gets flak for being inappropriate

Erm.

Syahindah Ishak | January 14, 2023, 01:28 PM

Events

KFC Thailand announced earlier this week that it has created fried chicken incense sticks for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

Supposedly smells, looks and feels like fried chicken

According to Marketing Oops, each incense stick combines scents from 11 herbs and spices, emulating the smell of KFC's fried chicken.

Image via patchaworkspace/IG.

Image via patchaworkspace/IG.

Image via patchaworkspace/IG.

Image via patchaworkspace/IG.

The incense sticks, which come in a modern box, also has its outer layer designed to look and feel like fried chicken.

Image via patchaworkspace/IG.

Image via patchaworkspace/IG.

Received criticism before deleting Instagram video

KFC Thailand previously shared a video of the incense sticks on its Instagram page.

However, the video received a lot of flak from viewers, many of whom felt that the product was inappropriate and insensitive.

Some also took to Twitter to share their dissatisfaction.

Ho Ching, wife of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, posted about the incense sticks to her Facebook page as well, along with the caption: "Wah..."

As of Jan. 14 morning, KFC Thailand deleted the Instagram video and any mention of the fried chicken incense sticks across its social media pages.

Top images via patchaworkspace/IG.

