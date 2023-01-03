KFC S'pore bringing back Red Hot Chicken from Jan. 5, 2023

[Update on Jan. 4, 2022: KFC has updated that the item will launch on Jan. 5, instead of Jan. 4 as previously announced.]

The Red Hot Chicken is making its return to KFC from Jan. 5, 2023.

It's marinated with the same spices as its Hot & Crispy counterpart, before being coated with a blend of red hot batter to give it an extra crunch and a bright red hue (because Chinese New Year).

Accompanying the chicken is the Flaming Hot Sauce, which will apparently make you "sweat, sniffle and weep" when dipped into.

All of that at S$8.50 for two pieces à la carte, or S$9.85 for a meal with coleslaw, mash potato, and a drink.

The limited time item is available at all KFC outlets, except NTU and Singapore Zoo.

There's also a buddy meal and family feast:

Top image via @n0bit0/Instagram and KFC Singapore