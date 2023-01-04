Man, 36, charged after punching 1 & stabbing another at Jurong East

The 36-year-old man who purportedly stabbed a 47-year-old man with a pair of scissors and punched a 44-year-old man in the shoulder on New Year's day was charged in court with one count of assault on Jan. 2.

Lavan Saravana, 36, injured two people along Jurong East Avenue 1 at around 4:50 pm in the afternoon.

Lavan was in the vicinity of Block 337 Jurong East Avenue 1 where he approached a 44-year-old man and allegedly punched him several times.

Subsequently, he approached another 47-year-old man, Mohammed Faizal Khan Bin Sherin Khan, at the vicinity of Blk 339 Jurong East Avenue 1 and allegedly attacked him with a pair of scissors from the back.

Lavan also approached a 15-year-old boy, who managed to escape and call the police.

After committing the two acts, he returned to his house to take a nap, only to be apprehended by the police less than three hours later.

The motive behind the attacks were not disclosed, but investigations revealed that Lavan did not know any of the victims.

Lavan is currently being remanded at the Changi Prison Complex medical centre for an examination.

His case has been adjourned to Jan. 16 for further mentioning.

Top image from Google Maps and SPF