Back

Man, 36, charged after punching 1 & stabbing another at Jurong East

After committing the nefarious acts, he went home to take a nap.

Ruth Chai | January 04, 2023, 02:50 PM

Events

The 36-year-old man who purportedly stabbed a 47-year-old man with a pair of scissors and punched a 44-year-old man in the shoulder on New Year's day was charged in court with one count of assault on Jan. 2.

Lavan Saravana, 36, injured two people along Jurong East Avenue 1 at around 4:50 pm in the afternoon.

Lavan was in the vicinity of Block 337 Jurong East Avenue 1 where he approached a 44-year-old man and allegedly punched him several times.

Subsequently, he approached another 47-year-old man, Mohammed Faizal Khan Bin Sherin Khan, at the vicinity of Blk 339 Jurong East Avenue 1 and allegedly attacked him with a pair of scissors from the back.

Photo via SPF

Lavan also approached a 15-year-old boy, who managed to escape and call the police.

After committing the two acts, he returned to his house to take a nap, only to be apprehended by the police less than three hours later.

The motive behind the attacks were not disclosed, but investigations revealed that Lavan did not know any of the victims.

Lavan is currently being remanded at the Changi Prison Complex medical centre for an examination.

His case has been adjourned to Jan. 16 for further mentioning.

Top image from Google Maps and SPF 

Russian general blames soldiers' use of mobile phones for missile strike that killed at least 89

Russia and Ukraine reported different death tolls, but it remains one of the deadlier strikes on Russian soldiers occupying Ukrainian territory.

January 04, 2023, 02:31 PM

61 visitors from China to South Korea tested Covid-19 positive on 1st day of new travel restrictions

Testing for visitors.

January 04, 2023, 01:23 PM

South Korean oil company gives staff 1,000% bonus for 2022

2022 was a good year to work in an oil company.

January 04, 2023, 12:58 PM

US Congress adjourns without elected Speaker after Republican rebels block their leader's bid

Get the popcorn.

January 04, 2023, 12:14 PM

No more brilliant ship flares set off for New Year's on S'pore waters

If you had tried your luck too that night, this is why there was nothing.

January 04, 2023, 11:53 AM

Jurong Bird Park officially closes for good on its 52nd anniversary

The new bird park, Bird Paradise, will open in the second quarter of 2023 at Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

January 04, 2023, 11:38 AM

I hosted a 9-course Chinese New Year lunch for my colleagues in the office. It was huat-derful.

Convenient and fuss-free.

January 04, 2023, 11:35 AM

Actor Jeremy Renner posts hospital selfie on Instagram after snow plough accident

The worst could be behind him.

January 04, 2023, 11:33 AM

S'pore crash out of AFF Cup after losing 4-1 to M'sia

The Lions will not advance to the semi-finals.

January 03, 2023, 10:44 PM

China's new foreign minister says he's 'deeply impressed' with Americans he met

Thawing relationship?

January 03, 2023, 10:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.