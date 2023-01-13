Jewel Changi celebrates nearly 100 years of Disney with light & music show & photo opportunities

Jewel Changi Airport has launched Disney100, comprising a range of Disney-themed activities and retail offerings to pay tribute to nearly 100 years of storytelling from The Walt Disney Company.

Fans and guests will be able to walk through a Disney100 archway and snap photos with a 4m-tall platinum statue of Mickey Mouse.

There will be meet-and-greet sessions with beloved characters and photo opportunities all around Jewel.

Disney100 at Jewel Changi Airport will run from Jan. 13 to Apr. 9, 2023, with Jan. 13 to 15 being the launch weekend.

Launch weekend exclusives

From Jan. 12 to 15, visitors can catch a new six-minute Disney100 Light and Sound show at the HSBC Rain Vortex at 7:30pm.

It features light projections from popular Disney films set to a medley of familiar Disney tunes that include "When You Wish Upon A Star", "A Whole New World", and the theme to "Avengers: Endgame".

After the launch weekend, visitors can still watch a shorter version of the Disney100 Light and Sound show. It will run till Apr. 9.

Disney fans can also interact with special characters at the Shiseido Forest Vallet for a meet-and-greet session only from Jan. 13 to 15.

There will be four sessions a day, and passes will be given out 15 minutes before each session on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Guests who dress up in outfits and costumes (no t-shirt and tiara, please) inspired by their favourite Disney characters will be entitled to free entry into the Canopy Park.

Disney100 photo spots and Disney-themed merchandise

Scattered throughout Shiseido Forest Valley and Canopy Park are 10 Disney-themed photo installations.

Scenes from classic movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars inspire each installation.

Some iconic scenes that visitors and fans can spot are Mickey Mouse's debut film "Steamboat Willy" (1928), "Winnie the Pooh" (1977), "Lion King" (1994), "Toy Story" (1995), "Up" (2009), "Inside Out" (2015) and "The Mandalorian" (2019).

There are also four special photo-taking spots, in collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board.

Titled "Little Wonders of Singapore", they incorporate elements of Singapore that are in common with some Disney movies.

These photo-taking spots will be available from Jan. 12 to Apr. 9.

Shoppers can also enjoy exclusive retail offerings featuring Disney merchandise and collectables.

There will be a pop-up store that will sell a wide variety of Disney-themed merchandise.

