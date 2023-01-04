Actor Jeremy Renner posts hospital selfie on Instagram after snow plough accident

Actor Jeremy Renner, best known for his role as "Hawkeye" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has posted his first selfie on Instagram since his snow plough accident.

Renner appears battered in a hospital bed, with scratches on one side of his face.

In the caption, he thanked everyone for their kind words, and confirmed that he is "too messed up now to type", but would like to send love to everyone.

Outpouring of love

In the comment section, fellow Marvel actors, actresses and directors sent him well wishes.

Accident on New Year

On Jan. 1, Renner got into a "weather-related accident while ploughing snow", which left him in a "critical but stable condition".

He underwent surgery on Jan. 2 and has been in the intensive care unit ever since.

He suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries" during the accident, reported AP, and a source close to Renner told CNN that his injuries are "extensive".

Renner is a well respected actor, and has been nominated for two Oscars in other non-Marvel movies — Best Actor for his performance in "The Hurt Locker" and Best Supporting Actor for his performance in "The Town".

Top photo via Instagram/jeremyrenner