Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner critically injured but stable after New Year snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner, famous for playing 'Hawkeye" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was seriously injured after experiencing a "weather-related accident while plowing snow" on Jan. 1, 2023.

According to TMZ, the actor is in a "critical but stable condition", and was "receiving excellent care" while accompanied by his family.

Renner was speculated by Variety to have been spending the holiday season at his home near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, which had been affected by a severe winter storm on New Year's Eve.

Recent social media activity from weeks before the incident gave an indication of how severe the weather could be.

Renner posted a picture of a vehicle, totally buried under pure white snow that he appeared to be digging out.

Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/6LBG9DsLAU — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 12, 2022

Deadline also reported that the New Year's Eve storm had resulted in 35,000 homes in the area losing power, although it could not confirm if Renner's home had been affected.

Renner is a two-time Oscar nominee, but gained famed as the non-superpowered archer "Hawkeye", taking part in numerous movies in the franchise, as well as helming a well-received solo series on the Disney+ streaming service.

