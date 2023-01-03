'Hawkeye' actor Jeremy Renner out of surgery after snow plough accident

"Avengers" star Jeremy Renner underwent surgery on Jan. 2 and is now in the intensive care unit.

CNN reported that Renner, 51, had to undergo two surgeries after he sustained injuries in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada in the U.S.

A source close to Renner told CNN that "his injuries are extensive."

According to a report by AP the "Hawkeye" actor suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries" on Jan. 1.

Renner's spokesperson said he "remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition".

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families," the spokesperson said.

"They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Renner's publicist told CNN in a statement that Renner's accident was "a weather-related accident while ploughing snow" and that "his family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

Snowy conditions in Reno

Renner has posted numerous videos and photos that feature the snowy conditions. On his Instagram "Holiday" highlights, Renner posted videos of him ploughing snow and photos of his plough buried under snow.

On Dec. 13, 2022, Renner shared a picture of a vehicle on Twitter buried under the snow with the caption, "Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke."

Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/6LBG9DsLAU — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 12, 2022

Top photo via Twitter and Jeremy Renner's Instagram page.